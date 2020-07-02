Android Deals Boost Dish

Dish-owned Boost Mobile kicks off huge 4th of July sale on Android phones

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 02, 2020, 9:24 AM
Dish-owned Boost Mobile kicks off huge 4th of July sale on Android phones
While Sprint is breathing its last breath as a standalone wireless service provider after three months under T-Mobile's supervision, Dish is trying its best to boost the profile of Boost Mobile until it can launch its own 5G network.

The now Dish-owned T-Mobile MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) just announced two ultra-affordable new wireless plans, available starting today alongside some pretty amazing discounts on an extensive roster of low, mid, and high-end smartphones. 

In fact, every single Android handset up for grabs at Boost can be purchased at 20 percent off its list price through July 6. All you need to do is remember to apply the "USA2020" coupon code to your order before checkout. Even better, the aforementioned savings can be combined with other offers, and it just so happens that all Android-based mobile devices are already on sale at lower than usual prices.

Check out all the deals here



Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G, for instance, is currently listed at $899.99 instead of its $999.99 MSRP, with the aforementioned promo code bringing that number further down to 720 bucks. Just keep in mind that Boost's 5G coverage is nonexistent at the moment. 

That being said, you may also want to remember the prepaid carrier uses T-Mobile's airwaves, which makes some of these limited-time deals pretty hard to resist. After all, it's not every day that you get the chance to pay a measly $520 for a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10, let alone 144 bucks for the newly released LG Stylo 6 mid-ranger.

Obviously, there are a number of even cheaper phones to be had in time for the 4th of July weekend, including a $120 Samsung Galaxy A20, $64 LG K51, Coolpad Legacy, and Moto G7 Play, and a $40 Moto E6. You're free to choose any plan that suits your needs and personal preferences with any of these deeply discounted mobile devices, starting at $35 and going all the way up to $60 a month for the Unlimited Plus option.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 3d 15hKiller 4th of July deal bundles Nest Hub Max with free Nest Hub
Popular stories
Expires in - 4d 13hDish-owned Boost Mobile kicks off huge 4th of July sale on Android phones
Popular stories
Best 4th of July sales 2020
Popular stories
Expires in - 4w 1dApple Music, TV+ and Arcade promo takes $50 off for Apple Card subscribers
Popular stories
Verizon picks up the Samsung Galaxy A21 at a big discount, Galaxy A11 also released
Popular stories
Amazon has a ton of external storage solutions for Android and iPhones on sale at big discounts

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless