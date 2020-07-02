Dish-owned Boost Mobile kicks off huge 4th of July sale on Android phones









In fact, every single Android handset up for grabs at Boost can be purchased at 20 percent off its list price through July 6. All you need to do is remember to apply the "USA2020" coupon code to your order before checkout. Even better, the aforementioned savings can be combined with other offers, and it just so happens that all Android-based mobile devices are already on sale at lower than usual prices.













Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G, for instance, is currently listed at $899.99 instead of its $999.99 MSRP, with the aforementioned promo code bringing that number further down to 720 bucks. Just keep in mind that Boost's 5G coverage is nonexistent at the moment.





That being said, you may also want to remember the prepaid carrier uses T-Mobile's airwaves, which makes some of these limited-time deals pretty hard to resist. After all, it's not every day that you get the chance to pay a measly $520 for a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10 , let alone 144 bucks for the newly released LG Stylo 6 mid-ranger.





Obviously, there are a number of even cheaper phones to be had in time for the 4th of July weekend, including a $120 Samsung Galaxy A20, $64 LG K51, Coolpad Legacy, and Moto G7 Play, and a $40 Moto E6. You're free to choose any plan that suits your needs and personal preferences with any of these deeply discounted mobile devices, starting at $35 and going all the way up to $60 a month for the Unlimited Plus option.



