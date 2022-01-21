Notification Center

iOS Android Games

Award-winning open-world, card adventure Arcanium joins Netflix’s mobile games library

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Award-winning open-world, card adventure Arcanium joins Netflix’s mobile games library
Developer Rogues Games announced this week it’s bringing its third mobile game to Netflix’s service. The new game called Arcanium: Rise of Akhan follows in the footsteps of the studio’s previous two titles that joined Netflix last month: Card Blast and Wonderputt Forever.

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan is an open-world, card adventure single-player game that promises to mix the best of popular roguelike and deckbuilding genres into one package. The game features a fully 3D procedural map that allows players to roam and make strategic choices, which may alter the experience in various ways.

The massive map is divided into several provinces, each with a unique feel and a different set of challenges. Players can choose their heroes and level them up between “runs” and progressively unlock their full sets of ability cards.

As expected, the game has many unique heroes available to unlock, each featuring varying mechanics and themes that will provide players with many tactical choices. Since this is a card game, each hero comes with a unique starting deck of Ability cards that fits one of six classes.



To make it even more addictive, developer Rogue Games added a RPG-like looting system that consists of powerful Artifacts, new Ability cards, cross-character Abilities, and various consumable items that will help players in their journey.

Arcanium also offers a bit of a twist that set it apart from other card games. Although you’re allowed to roam freely on the map, the longer you stay in a province, the faster the Threat meter will be filled and the harder the enemies will become.

Keep in mind that Arcanium: Rise of Akhan is exclusively available for Netflix members from within the service’s official app. It doesn’t feature ads and in-app purchases, but you must have a Netflix membership to be able to play it on Android or iOS.

