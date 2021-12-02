Netflix brings three new mobile games to its subscribers

Netflix brings three new mobile games to its subscribers1
When it launched early last month, the program offered to Netflix subscribers a pretty short list of mobile games they could play for free: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.
Although these might not be as appealing as the previous titles, they’re free to play and don’t include ads, additional fee or in-app purchases. If you want to play any of the games offered by Netflix and you’re using an Android device, you can do so via the dedicated games row and games tab.