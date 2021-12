Netflix brings three new mobile games to its subscribers

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Netflix’s games program doesn’t work like traditional games services since it doesn’t require users to pay a monthly subscription. However, you do have to be a Netflix subscriber to have access to the several mobile games in its library. When it launched early last month , the program offered to Netflix subscribers a pretty short list of mobile games they could play for free: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.Less than two weeks ago, Netflix added two new games to the lineup: Gameloft’s Asphalt Xtreme and Bowling Ballers. Today, three new games are added to the roster: Dominoes Café, Knittens, and Wonderputt Forever (via AndroidPolice ).Although these might not be as appealing as the previous titles, they’re free to play and don’t include ads, additional fee or in-app purchases. If you want to play any of the games offered by Netflix and you’re using an Android device, you can do so via the dedicated games row and games tab.On the other hand, members on an iOS device will see a dedicated games row where they can select any game to download.