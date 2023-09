Tim Cook says Apple is working on generative AI and hiring in that area in the UK

Tim Cook

In the rapidly advancing realm of artificial intelligence, Apple's initial absence from the forefront raised questions, with Microsoft and Google seemingly taking the lead. However, recent revelations by Apple's CEO, Tim Cook , confirm the tech giant's active involvement in the development of generative AI.During an interview with the UK press (via), Cook affirmed Apple's commitment to generative AI. Apple is hiring more staff in the UK to work on AI technologies, chief executivehas said on a visit to Britain, as he reiterated the tech giant’s commitment to investing in the “vibrant” UK tech economy. Apple claims that its ongoing investment has contributed to the creation of approximately 550,000 jobs in the UK.Cook emphasized, "" He elaborated on the pervasive influence of AI in Apple's products, citing its role in features like Fall Detection on the Apple Watch, Crash Detection, Afib (atrial fibrillation) detection, ECG functionality, and predictive typing on the iPhone. Cook also confirmed speculations surrounding Apple's exploration of a ChatGPT-like service.Highlighting the presence of AI in Apple's product ecosystem, Cook stated, "[," and acknowledged ongoing research in generative AI. This commitment aligns with industry trends and underscores Apple's determination to stay at the forefront of technological advancements.Apple's natural progression into the AI scene is clear, given the moves of its competitors. Google showcases its ever-evolving chatbot, Bard , while Microsoft and OpenAI flaunt the ChatGPT. Meta recently introduced its AI assistant at the Connect 2023 event. The prevalence of AI among these tech giants signals a trajectory where AI continues to be a pervasive force in the technological landscape, showing no signs of slowing down.