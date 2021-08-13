The future of the iPhone Mini is... a foldable





Needless to say, the folks over in Cupertino noticed, and rumors now insist that Apple will release only one more edition of its super-compact phone, allegedly the iPhone 13 Mini, and then will abandon this form factor entirely









What is more interesting, however, is the lesson that Apple will learn from the sub-par performance of the Mini:





Was it that the interest in super compact phones was lower?

Or was it a particular feature of the iPhone 12 Mini like the worse-than-average battery life a factor that influenced people NOT to buy it?

Or was it something else, like a price set too high for such a device?





Is there enough demand for super compact phones?





A poll that we conducted among 5,500 of our YouTube followers earlier suggests that interest in compact phones is alive and well. A whopping 48% of voters preferred a device with a screen size lower than 6.2 inches. Admittedly, the iPhone Mini falls in the super compact segment, which gathered 17% of the votes, and it was not as popular as the 6.1" to 6.2" sweet spot.









A poll of a few thousand is not the most statistically potent piece of data but it is a starting point and judging from voices in the industry, the Mini is a device that many people love and desire. The takeaway here is that there certainly seems to be some interest in phones that are compact, at least more compact than the current crop of mostly oversized devices.