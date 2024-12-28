Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini vs Galaxy AI: what are the differences?

Galaxy AI

Apple Intelligence

Text-related AI features

Summarizing websites, emails

Apple AI - Yes | Gemini - Partial | Galaxy AI - Partial

Galaxy AI

Voice Recorder summary

Apple AI - Yes | Gemini - Yes | Galaxy AI - Yes

Call transcription

Apple AI - Yes | Gemini - Yes | Galaxy AI - Yes

Each of these AI assistants can summarize text one way or another. Apple’s suite currently offers the fullest suite — it can summarize long websites, emails, or text in Notes. Google’s Gemini is currently only baked into Gmail. Andcan summarize websites and notes in Samsung Notes.All three phones come with a voice recorder app baked in — as they have for years. What’s new over the past year is that all three have the ability to transcribe recordings and summarize meetings. With convenient ways to skip to the relevant points in the recording when you tap on a piece of text in the summary.All three assistants can record your calls and then leave relevant transcripts in their respective notes apps. This is useful when you are setting up meetings or getting phone numbers from someone on the other end of the line — instead of grabbing a pen and paper, just let the AI record the details for you.