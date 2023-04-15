Android 13 starts rolling out for 2020's LG Wing; it's the last system update for LG's last smartphone

The last flagship phone released by LG before it left the business is receiving an update taking it to Android 13. The phone, the LG Wing, features two displays. The main screen weighs in at 6.8 inches and is a P-OLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2460. Behind it is a second display that is pushed to the left forcing the primary display to move into landscape with the almost square second display underneath it. The second panel measures 3.9 inches and carries a resolution of 1080 x 1240.





When LG exited the smartphone business in 2021 , the company said that it would continue to deliver up to three Android updates for phones it released in 2019 and 2020 which included the LG Wing. The latter was released in 2020 with Android 10 pre-installed; the update to Android 11 in 2021 was number one, the 2022 update to Android 12 was number two, and the update disseminating now, in 2023, is the third and final major system update for the device taking it to Android 13.









In the LG support page announcing the update, LG reveals some of the changes coming with the update in addition to Android 13:





Device control shortcut icons can now be displayed on the lock screen

Added preview, sharing, and text editing functions for copied text or images.

You can check and stop apps that are currently active in the status notification window.

The multi-window function has been simplified.

The functions of the music and video controllers displayed in the status notification window have been improved.

Added notification permission setting function for each app.





Besides the LG Wing, two other LG models released in 2020, the Velvet and the V60 ThinQ, have both already received updates to Android 13. The update for the LG Wing will start with South Korean units getting first crack at the new Android build with other regions to get it shortly. We know that the update was released first in South Korea because the aforementioned support page announcing its arrival was written only in Korean. The trusty Google Translate app converted the text into English so we could alert all LG Wing owners of the impending Android 13 update.

