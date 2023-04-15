Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Android 13 starts rolling out for 2020's LG Wing; it's the last system update for LG's last smartphone

LG Android Software updates
Android 13 starts rolling out for 2020's LG Wing; it's the last system update for LG's last smartpho
The last flagship phone released by LG before it left the business is receiving an update taking it to Android 13. The phone, the LG Wing, features two displays. The main screen weighs in at 6.8 inches and is a P-OLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2460. Behind it is a second display that is pushed to the left forcing the primary display to move into landscape with the almost square second display underneath it. The second panel measures 3.9 inches and carries a resolution of 1080 x 1240.

When LG exited the smartphone business in 2021, the company said that it would continue to deliver up to three Android updates for phones it released in 2019 and 2020 which included the LG Wing. The latter was released in 2020 with Android 10 pre-installed; the update to Android 11 in 2021 was number one, the 2022 update to Android 12 was number two, and the update disseminating now, in 2023, is the third and final major system update for the device taking it to Android 13.

The LG Velvet, also released in 2020, already has received Android 13 - Android 13 starts rolling out for 2020's LG Wing; it's the last system update for LG's last smartphone
The LG Velvet, also released in 2020, already has received Android 13

In the LG support page announcing the update, LG reveals some of the changes coming with the update in addition to Android 13:

  • Device control shortcut icons can now be displayed on the lock screen
  • Added preview, sharing, and text editing functions for copied text or images.
  • You can check and stop apps that are currently active in the status notification window.
  • The multi-window function has been simplified.
  • The functions of the music and video controllers displayed in the status notification window have been improved.
  • Added notification permission setting function for each app.

Besides the LG Wing, two other LG models released in 2020, the Velvet and the V60 ThinQ, have both already received updates to Android 13. The update for the LG Wing will start with South Korean units getting first crack at the new Android build with other regions to get it shortly. We know that the update was released first in South Korea because the aforementioned support page announcing its arrival was written only in Korean. The trusty Google Translate app converted the text into English so we could alert all LG Wing owners of the impending Android 13 update.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Ultra: First iPhone that "never" runs out of battery is killing the Mute switch
iPhone 15 Ultra: First iPhone that "never" runs out of battery is killing the Mute switch
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Have Apple and Samsung grown too complacent? Darkhorse rival steals smartphone design crown in 2023
Have Apple and Samsung grown too complacent? Darkhorse rival steals smartphone design crown in 2023
Motorola is giving away an excellent Lenovo tablet for free with Edge+ and Edge 2022
Motorola is giving away an excellent Lenovo tablet for free with Edge+ and Edge 2022
Loading Comments...

Latest News

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Renders reveal lower-priced version of the clamshell Motorola Razr
Renders reveal lower-priced version of the clamshell Motorola Razr
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Android 14 could allow users to block full-screen notifications from apps
Android 14 could allow users to block full-screen notifications from apps
Wild new rumor says iPhone 15 Ultra will have a variable zoom lens
Wild new rumor says iPhone 15 Ultra will have a variable zoom lens
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless