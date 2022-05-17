LG Wing receives update allowing it to support Verizon's zippy Ultra Wideband 5G service

The LG Wing was released by LG on October 15th, 2020. Nearly half a year later, LG dropped out of the smartphone business even though it was thisclose to releasing the first rollable phone in the industry. At the time that it announced that it was pulling the plug on smartphones, the manufacturer announced that the Wing would receive Android updates through Android 12.

Update allows LG Wing users to enjoy faster 5G service on Verizon's Ultra Wideband network







But even more exciting, Verizon announced on Monday that it has started rolling out an update for the LG Wing that gives the phone access to the wireless provider's Ultra Wideband 5G network. That's because the Wing has received certification to run on Verizon's C-band spectrum which the carrier now considers to be part of its Ultra Wideband 5G service.









There are three different spectrum ranges for 5G. The fastest is mmWave with speeds often reaching 1Gbps and higher. But the problem with mmWave is that it only travels short distances and is easily blocked by structures. As a result, consumers very rarely can find a mmWave signal.







Low-band signals can travel great distances which is why they are often used for nationwide 5G. But the issue with low-band is that it delivers download data speeds not much faster than 4G LTE. Yet, these signals are the easiest to find which means that most people who have received a 5G signal on their phone have only connected with low-band service which is why there are many consumers who have no idea what the excitement over 5G is all about.





Mid-band signals are the Goldilocks of 5G service. They travel longer distances than mmWave, although not as far as low-band. More importantly, mid-band download speeds are faster than low-band although not as fast as mmWave. T-Mobile has been able to take the early 5G lead in the states by virtue of its purchase of Sprint. Did you really think that T-Mobile wanted to pay $26 billion for Sprint because it loved Sprint's wireless business?

This is why T-Mobile has the early 5G lead in the U.S.



In a shrewd move, T-Mobile bought Sprint to take control of the firm's more than 100MHz of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum. That gave T-Mobile a huge head start in 5G, one it still enjoys to this day. But when Verizon turned on its C-band 5G service earlier this year, it immediately made it easier for Verizon customers to find an area with Ultra Wideband coverage. delivering data speed in a range of 450Mbps to 1Gbps.





The LG Wing has a unique design that incorporates a swivel. The main screen can be rotated to create a "T"-shape with the phone's secondary display. To update your LG Wing, which will allow you to access Verizon's 5G C-band service, you must first connect your phone to a strong Wi-Fi signal, or a strong Verizon cellular connection. Make sure your battery is fully charged.





When you're ready, follow these directions: When you're ready, follow these directions:





Start on the Home screen by tapping the Menu Key

Tap Settings.

Tap About Phone.

Tap Software updates.

Tap Check for Update.

Tap Download Now.

Once the download is completed, you will see a notice telling you that the new software is ready to be installed. Tap on Install Now. The phone will power down and restart. You will get a notice telling you that the installation has been completed. Tap on OK.





Keep in mind that after the update, it can take two to three days for your battery life to be normalized. The update also adds the April Android security patch.





So there it is folks, a second life for that phoenix of a smartphone called the LG Wing which will now be able to connect you to Verizon's Ultra Wideband 5G service. Assuming, that is, that your Verizon account is for an Unlimited plan with 5G Ultra Wideband access.