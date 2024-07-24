Amazon's huge discount on Galaxy S24 Ultra might feel like betrayal

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB Titanium Violet 6.8-inch 120Hz flat screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy | 200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 50MP 5x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 45W charging | Galaxy AI | Seven years of updates | S Pen $335 off (26%) Buy at Amazon



The phone has a refined and polished design and a large 6.8-inch screen that's easily viewable even in direct sunlight. It has a titanium frame and is protected by Gorilla Armor on the front and back, so it should be able to withstand harsh treatment from you, though we don't recommend that.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers unexpectedly great performance, thanks to the



The handset has a quad-camera array like its predecessor but the 10MP 10x telephoto camera has been tossed out for a higher-resolution 50MP 5x periscope camera. The phone produces insanely good photos and is excellent at preserving details even in dark environments.



The 5,000mAh battery should last you more than a day, which makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra ideal for those who are always glued to their phones.



And, of course, there is an impressive suite of AI features. The phone acts as a real-time interpreter when you are on the phone with a foreigner, summarises web pages for you, and makes your hastily written responses more interesting.



Sure, it may not be radically different from its predecessor, but it's meaningfully different, which is why it is selling so much better.