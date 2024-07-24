Amazon's huge discount on Galaxy S24 Ultra might feel like betrayal

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is inarguably one of the best phones you can buy today but its hefty launch price may make you want to skip it for a cheaper phone. While the device is well worth it at its full price, for many people, spending $1,299.99 on a phone is a stretch. That's why, today is the perfect day to buy the phone, as it has crashed to its lowest price on Amazon.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is such a huge improvement over previous iterations that it helped Samsung break sales records in important markets.

Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB Titanium Violet

6.8-inch 120Hz flat screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy | 200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 50MP 5x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 45W charging | Galaxy AI | Seven years of updates | S Pen
$335 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon


Sure, it may not be radically different from its predecessor, but it's meaningfully different, which is why it is selling so much better.

The phone has a refined and polished design and a large 6.8-inch screen that's easily viewable even in direct sunlight. It has a titanium frame and is protected by Gorilla Armor on the front and back, so it should be able to withstand harsh treatment from you, though we don't recommend that.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers unexpectedly great performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. That's not to say previous Ultra models were not speedy; it's just that this phone outperforms the iPhone 15 Pro Max on some benchmarks, which is a first for any Android phone. Tell me that's not a big deal.

The handset has a quad-camera array like its predecessor but the 10MP 10x telephoto camera has been tossed out for a higher-resolution 50MP 5x periscope camera. The phone produces insanely good photos and is excellent at preserving details even in dark environments.

The 5,000mAh battery should last you more than a day, which makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra ideal for those who are always glued to their phones.

And, of course, there is an impressive suite of AI features. The phone acts as a real-time interpreter when you are on the phone with a foreigner, summarises web pages for you, and makes your hastily written responses more interesting.

Amazon has shaved $335 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra's price, making it cheaper than it was on Prime Day. If this phone has been on your mind since the start of the year, now is the time to make your move.
