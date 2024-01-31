Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There are hardly ever any good deals on Apple's smartphones. If you want an unlocked iPhone without paying the full price, your only option is a refurbished or used unit. Carrier-locked deals often require you to trade in a device. 

If the paranoid in you doesn't like the idea of giving your current phone to anyone, Boost and Amazon have introduced a tempting deal on the iPhone 15 Pro Max which essentially brings the price of the phone down to $0.

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB

6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen | 3nm Apple A17 Pro chip | 48MP + 12MP + 12MP 5x cameras | TOF 3D LiDAR scanner | Face ID | Action Button | USB-C
$1200 off (100%)
Buy at Amazon

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple's best smartphone. It's more than a larger iPhone 15 Pro, as the Pro model lacks the 5x folded tetraprism telephoto camera of the Pro Max that can take better close-up photos of distant objects.

It has a 6.7-inch always-on screen and it's made of titanium, so it feels lighter in hand than earlier models and is also more durable. 

The aforementioned telephoto camera is joined by a 48MP main unit and a 12MP ultrawide module and the device produces stunning images with an incredible amount of detail.

The powerful 3nm A17 Pro chip fuels the device, making it blazing fast. Also new is an Action Button that can be programmed to do whatever you want. 

The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for the 256GB model, which is a lot of money but if you have your heart set on the phone, Amazon is offering a discount of almost 100 percent on the device. 

The only catch is that it's a Boost-locked model and you will have to sign up for its Infinite plan. That's not bad at all, considering that sooner or later, you'll need to activate the phone on a service anyway. 

The best part is that you won't have to trade in your current phone. That's like having your cake and eating it too.

