Photos show iPhone SE 4 dummy unit and a mock up of an iPhone SE 4 Plus
Japanese blog Macotakara on Sunday shared photos of two iPhone SE 4 dummy units. The smaller model looks like the iPhone 14 which is where the iPhone SE 4 is expected to get its design cues from. This will be the first iPhone SE model to feature the edge-to-edge display, Face ID, and the notch. The phone will have a single rear camera and since the iPhone 14 sports a mute switch instead of the Action Button, the iPhone SE 4 will also be equipped with the mute switch (albeit a smaller one than the one found on the iPhone 14). There is no change to the size of the volume keys and the side button.
Macotakara also shows a dummy unit of a larger iPhone SE 4 Plus. Such a model has never been offered before by Apple and compared to the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone SE 4, the iPhone SE 4 Plus would come with a 6.5-inch screen. We haven't heard anything about an iPhone SE 4 Plus model which wouldn't make sense if such a device was legitimately on the horizon. Apple reportedly has not yet decided on whether it wants to offer both iPhone SE 4 variants according to Macotakara, so let's stick with the specs of the 6.1-inch iPhone SE 4 for now.
Besides carrying a 6.1 OLED panel (making the iPhone SE 4 the first SE release to have an OLED display), the phone will be powered by the A18 application processor (AP) manufactured by TSMC using its second-gen 3nm process node (N3E). This is the same AP that is found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The single-rear camera is backed by a 48MP sensor. The iPhone SE 4 will probably be the first iPhone to rely on Apple's homegrown 5G modem replacing the Snapdragon X65 modem used on the iPhone 14.
Dummy models for the iPhone SE 4 on the left, and the iPhone SE 4 Plus. | Image credit-Macotakara
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to hit the marketplace during the first quarter of 2025. The device should come with 8GB of RAM which means that the iPhone SE 4 will support Apple Intelligence, Apple's AI initiative.
The iPhone SE 3 had a starting price of $429 but with the upgraded design, the use of the same AP found in the 2024 non-Pro models, and the increase in RAM, we could see a price hike for the iPhone SE 4. If Apple can keep the price under $500, it should have a winner on its hands.
