Photos show iPhone SE 4 dummy unit and a mock up of an iPhone SE 4 Plus

The top half of the back and front of the iPhone SE 4 is seen with a single rear camera and a smaller notch.
Japanese blog Macotakara on Sunday shared photos of two iPhone SE 4 dummy units. The smaller model looks like the iPhone 14 which is where the iPhone SE 4 is expected to get its design cues from. This will be the first iPhone SE model to feature the edge-to-edge display, Face ID, and the notch. The phone will have a single rear camera and since the iPhone 14 sports a mute switch instead of the Action Button, the iPhone SE 4 will also be equipped with the mute switch (albeit a smaller one than the one found on the iPhone 14). There is no change to the size of the volume keys and the side button.

Macotakara also shows a dummy unit of a larger iPhone SE 4 Plus. Such a model has never been offered before by Apple and compared to the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone SE 4, the iPhone SE 4 Plus would come with a 6.5-inch screen. We haven't heard anything about an iPhone SE 4 Plus model which wouldn't make sense if such a device was legitimately on the horizon. Apple reportedly has not yet decided on whether it wants to offer both iPhone SE 4 variants according to Macotakara, so let's stick with the specs of the 6.1-inch iPhone SE 4 for now.

Besides carrying a 6.1 OLED panel (making the iPhone SE 4 the first SE release to have an OLED display), the phone will be powered by the A18 application processor (AP) manufactured by TSMC using its second-gen 3nm process node (N3E). This is the same AP that is found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The single-rear camera is backed by a 48MP sensor. The iPhone SE 4 will probably be the first iPhone to rely on Apple's homegrown 5G modem replacing the Snapdragon X65 modem used on the iPhone 14.

iphone SE 4 dummy on the left and iPhone SE 4 Plus dummy on the right.
Dummy models for the iPhone SE 4 on the left, and the iPhone SE 4 Plus. | Image credit-Macotakara

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to hit the marketplace during the first quarter of 2025. The device should come with 8GB of RAM which means that the iPhone SE 4 will support Apple Intelligence, Apple's AI initiative. 


The iPhone SE 3 had a starting price of $429 but with the upgraded design, the use of the same AP found in the 2024 non-Pro models, and the increase in RAM, we could see a price hike for the iPhone SE 4. If Apple can keep the price under $500, it should have a winner on its hands.
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

