An 8,000mAh battery in a mid-range phone? Yeah, it might be on its way

By
2comments
Honor
A large, white Honor logo sign at a trade show or convention.
Chinese phone makers have been pushing the boundaries with battery sizes recently, thanks to the adoption of silicon carbon technology and this trend is expected to keep growing.

Recent rumors suggest that Realme is testing a massive 8,000mAh battery for its upcoming flagship, the Realme GT8 Pro. Meanwhile, OnePlus and Oppo might be working on similar high-capacity batteries. Now, another Chinese brand is reportedly joining the 8,000mAh club.

Honor is said to be developing a new mid-range phone featuring an 8,000mAh battery. The company is reportedly focusing on higher-density battery technology to meet consumer demand for longer-lasting devices.

A few years ago, such a large battery in a mid-range phone would have seemed impossible, but now it is becoming a reality. The device is also expected to come with high-quality speakers, delivering up to 300% more volume than typical mid-range models.

The device is also rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, though the exact model remains unknown. Actually, at this point, there aren’t many details available, including the rumored device's release dates. But with Honor's Chinese competitors gearing up to launch their own 8,000mAh phones this year, it wouldn’t be surprising if Honor does it, too.

Seeing massive batteries make their way to mid-range smartphones is a big win for users, as battery life remains one of the top priorities when choosing a phone. And with the rise of silicon carbon battery tech, the future looks bright – at least for Chinese smartphone users.

A transparent phone with a blue graphic showing &amp;quot;7050 mAh&amp;quot; for battery capacity.
Silicon carbon tech allows for higher capacity to fit into a smaller space, hence phones like the RedMagic 10 Pro, with its 7,050mAh battery, for example. | Image credit – RedMagic

Silicon can store 10 times more lithium ions than graphite, making these batteries far more efficient than traditional lithium-ion ones. But, of course, battery life isn’t just about size. Factors like software optimization play a huge role, too, so real-world tests will be the true measure of how well an 8,000mAh battery performs. Still, it is impressive to see such high-capacity batteries squeezed into slim and sleek designs.

For context, the next Galaxy Tab S10 FE is said to feature an 8,000mAh battery – but that is a tablet, much larger than an average smartphone. And while rugged phones have packed even bigger batteries before, they often sacrifice the slim, stylish designs that phones like those from Honor and OnePlus manage to pull off.

Now, if Apple and Samsung jump on the silicon carbon battery bandwagon, we could see future iPhones and Galaxy phones with even better battery life – an upgrade that would definitely be worth the hype. However, don't get your hopes up just yet, especially for Apple. Samsung, on the other hand, might roll out the technology with the Galaxy S26 series next year.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
