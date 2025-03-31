An 8,000mAh battery in a mid-range phone? Yeah, it might be on its way









A few years ago, such a large battery in a mid-range phone would have seemed impossible, but now it is becoming a reality. The device is also expected to come with high-quality speakers, delivering up to 300% more volume than typical mid-range models.





The device is also rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, though the exact model remains unknown. Actually, at this point, there aren’t many details available, including the rumored device's release dates. But with Honor's Chinese competitors gearing up to launch their own 8,000mAh phones this year, it wouldn’t be surprising if Honor does it, too.

Seeing massive batteries make their way to mid-range smartphones is a big win for users, as battery life remains one of the top priorities when choosing a phone. And with the rise of silicon carbon battery tech , the future looks bright – at least for Chinese smartphone users.







Silicon can store 10 times more lithium ions than graphite, making these batteries far more efficient than traditional lithium-ion ones. But, of course, battery life isn’t just about size. Factors like software optimization play a huge role, too, so real-world tests will be the true measure of how well an 8,000mAh battery performs. Still, it is impressive to see such high-capacity batteries squeezed into slim and sleek designs.



For context, the next Galaxy Tab S10 FE is said to feature an 8,000mAh battery – but that is a tablet, much larger than an average smartphone. And while rugged phones have packed even bigger batteries before, they often sacrifice the slim, stylish designs that phones like those from Honor and OnePlus manage to pull off.



Chinese phone makers have been pushing the boundaries with battery sizes recently, thanks to the adoption of silicon carbon technology and this trend is expected to keep growing.