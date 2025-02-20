OnePlus is developing the biggest battery in the smartphone industry
OnePlus has already been concerned about how the battery in their smartphones performs and continuously invests resources in technology that prolongs and preserves battery life.
All the company’s phones feature various apps and tweaks that allow users to optimize battery health or simply monitor its performance. Just by learning about your phone’s battery health, you can improve its longevity and make sure that it always performs optimally.
For example, the OnePlus 12 is powered by a 5,400 mAh battery, while the company’s most recent flagship, the OnePlus 13, has an even larger 6,000 mAh battery inside.
As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a new report coming from China claims that OnePlus is already developing the biggest battery in the smartphone industry. According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, Oppo and OnePlus are currently working on an advanced silicon-carbon battery that’s bigger than anything we’ve seen: 8,000 mAh.
The humongous battery is said to feature support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging speeds. The new battery technology is based on the increase of the silicon content to 15 percent from 6 percent, the value of the silicon content inside the Ace 3 Pro’s battery.
Because silicon can store 10 times more lithium ions than graphite, the batteries manufactured using this technology are far superior to traditional lithium-ion batteries.
It remains to be seen when exactly OnePlus and Oppo will introduce the new battery standard for its flagships, but it looks like there has never been a better time to be a OnePlus fan.
That will probably less important as OnePlus continues to improve battery technology to the point that there’s no need to interfere with the way it performs. Not to mention that the latest OnePlus flagships pack some of the biggest batteries on the market.
But this seems to be just a prologue for what OnePlus has in store for its fans. The company’s leaked smartphone launch roadmap for 2025 indicates that OnePlus’s next flagships could be powered by huge 7,000 mAh batteries.
OnePlus 13 has one of the biggest batteries on the market | Image credit: PhoneArena
