Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

OnePlus is developing the biggest battery in the smartphone industry

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus Oppo
OnePlus logo
OnePlus has already been concerned about how the battery in their smartphones performs and continuously invests resources in technology that prolongs and preserves battery life.

All the company’s phones feature various apps and tweaks that allow users to optimize battery health or simply monitor its performance. Just by learning about your phone’s battery health, you can improve its longevity and make sure that it always performs optimally.

That will probably less important as OnePlus continues to improve battery technology to the point that there’s no need to interfere with the way it performs. Not to mention that the latest OnePlus flagships pack some of the biggest batteries on the market.

For example, the OnePlus 12 is powered by a 5,400 mAh battery, while the company’s most recent flagship, the OnePlus 13, has an even larger 6,000 mAh battery inside.

But this seems to be just a prologue for what OnePlus has in store for its fans. The company’s leaked smartphone launch roadmap for 2025 indicates that OnePlus’s next flagships could be powered by huge 7,000 mAh batteries.

OnePlus 13 has one of the biggest batteries on the market | Image credit: PhoneArena

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a new report coming from China claims that OnePlus is already developing the biggest battery in the smartphone industry. According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, Oppo and OnePlus are currently working on an advanced silicon-carbon battery that’s bigger than anything we’ve seen: 8,000 mAh.

The humongous battery is said to feature support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging speeds. The new battery technology is based on the increase of the silicon content to 15 percent from 6 percent, the value of the silicon content inside the Ace 3 Pro’s battery.

Because silicon can store 10 times more lithium ions than graphite, the batteries manufactured using this technology are far superior to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

It remains to be seen when exactly OnePlus and Oppo will introduce the new battery standard for its flagships, but it looks like there has never been a better time to be a OnePlus fan.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

10:09: Did you know why Tim Cook's Apple Watch always shows the same time?
10:09: Did you know why Tim Cook's Apple Watch always shows the same time?
iPhone 16e camera: New cameras and Apple Intelligence features
iPhone 16e camera: New cameras and Apple Intelligence features
With the iPhone 17 series, is Apple making the iPhone Pro… pointless?
With the iPhone 17 series, is Apple making the iPhone Pro… pointless?
iPhone 16e battery and charging: Specs and upgrades
iPhone 16e battery and charging: Specs and upgrades
Australian kids who should be banned from these apps access them with this simple trick
Australian kids who should be banned from these apps access them with this simple trick
There's never been a better time to have multiple lines on AT&T
There's never been a better time to have multiple lines on AT&T
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless