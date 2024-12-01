Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Android flagship with an 8000mAh battery could arrive next year

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android
The Android bugdroid is looking out through the outline of a smartphone.
If you're a serious smartphone user who lives in the U.S., you are not getting the same battery innovations that those living in China get to use. And the future looks even better for Chinese smartphone users. For example, when it comes to fast charging, Realme has unveiled a 320W fast charging system that will recharge a 4420mAh battery taking it from 0% to 100% in four minutes and 30 seconds. In the U.S., the OnePlus 12's 80W fast charging is pretty much the best that Americans will get to experience next year because of U.S. power outlet standards.

Traditional flagship phones in the U.S. can't even touch the charging speeds coming out of China. For example, the iPhone 16 Pro models charge in a range of 26W-27W. The Galaxy S24 Ultra won't charge faster than 45W. In between the iPhone 16 Pro and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the 37W charging of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Some consumers prefer this more pedestrian charging since it keeps the life expectancy of the cell powering their phones from getting reduced.

When it comes to smartphone battery life, size matters. When it comes to size, once again battery innovation is coming out of China according to leaker Digital Chat Station. According to the leaker who posted on China's Weibo social media platform, it is Realme that is testing three different configurations for an upcoming flagship believed to be the Realme GT8 Pro:

  • A 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, achieving a full charge in 42 minutes.
  • A 7,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, achieving a full charge in 55 minutes.
  • An 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, achieving a full charge in 70 minutes.

U.S. smartphone users looking for the largest battery will have to turn to the upcoming OncePlus 13 which will carry a 6000mAh battery. Add the expected 80W fast charging and the OnePlus 13 is probably the flagship that Americans who focus on battery size and fast charging will turn to next year.

Recommended Stories
Realme unveiled its 320W Supersonic charging earlier this year. | Image credit-Realme - Android flagship with an 8000mAh battery could arrive next year
Realme unveiled its 320W Supersonic charging earlier this year. | Image credit-Realme

As one of the smartphone brands under the umbrella of China's BBK Electronics (along with Oppo, vivo, OnePlus, and iQOO), Realme is popular. It had a global market share of 8.2% during the first half of 2024 placing it seventh out of the top 15 smartphone brands worldwide. In case you were wondering, the currently available Realme GT7 Pro sports a 6500mAh battery.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump

Latest News

Retailer vows to get rid of Pixel 6 stock by offering a knockout discount
Retailer vows to get rid of Pixel 6 stock by offering a knockout discount
What would the Android and Pixel experience be like if Chrome wasn't owned by Google anymore?
What would the Android and Pixel experience be like if Chrome wasn't owned by Google anymore?
Google Maps users now receive incident notifications from the Waze community
Google Maps users now receive incident notifications from the Waze community
Unapologetic powerhouse Surface Pro 9 is $600 off (but hurry, it's flying off fast)
Unapologetic powerhouse Surface Pro 9 is $600 off (but hurry, it's flying off fast)
Best Buy just outdid its Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle deal—save $450 now
Best Buy just outdid its Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle deal—save $450 now
Bluesky cracks down on impersonators with new verification and policy updates
Bluesky cracks down on impersonators with new verification and policy updates
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless