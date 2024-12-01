Android flagship with an 8000mAh battery could arrive next year
If you're a serious smartphone user who lives in the U.S., you are not getting the same battery innovations that those living in China get to use. And the future looks even better for Chinese smartphone users. For example, when it comes to fast charging, Realme has unveiled a 320W fast charging system that will recharge a 4420mAh battery taking it from 0% to 100% in four minutes and 30 seconds. In the U.S., the OnePlus 12's 80W fast charging is pretty much the best that Americans will get to experience next year because of U.S. power outlet standards.
Traditional flagship phones in the U.S. can't even touch the charging speeds coming out of China. For example, the iPhone 16 Pro models charge in a range of 26W-27W. The Galaxy S24 Ultra won't charge faster than 45W. In between the iPhone 16 Pro and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the 37W charging of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Some consumers prefer this more pedestrian charging since it keeps the life expectancy of the cell powering their phones from getting reduced.
When it comes to smartphone battery life, size matters. When it comes to size, once again battery innovation is coming out of China according to leaker Digital Chat Station. According to the leaker who posted on China's Weibo social media platform, it is Realme that is testing three different configurations for an upcoming flagship believed to be the Realme GT8 Pro:
- A 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, achieving a full charge in 42 minutes.
- A 7,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, achieving a full charge in 55 minutes.
- An 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, achieving a full charge in 70 minutes.
U.S. smartphone users looking for the largest battery will have to turn to the upcoming OncePlus 13 which will carry a 6000mAh battery. Add the expected 80W fast charging and the OnePlus 13 is probably the flagship that Americans who focus on battery size and fast charging will turn to next year.
Realme unveiled its 320W Supersonic charging earlier this year. | Image credit-Realme
As one of the smartphone brands under the umbrella of China's BBK Electronics (along with Oppo, vivo, OnePlus, and iQOO), Realme is popular. It had a global market share of 8.2% during the first half of 2024 placing it seventh out of the top 15 smartphone brands worldwide. In case you were wondering, the currently available Realme GT7 Pro sports a 6500mAh battery.
