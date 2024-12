Android flagship with an 8000mAh battery could arrive next year

If you're a serious smartphone user who lives in the U.S., you are not getting the same battery innovations that those living in China get to use. And the future looks even better for Chinese smartphone users. For example, when it comes to fast charging, Realme has unveiled a 320W fast charging system that will recharge a 4420mAh battery taking it from 0% to 100% in four minutes and 30 seconds. In the U.S., the OnePlus 12 's 80W fast charging is pretty much the best that Americans will get to experience next year because of U.S. power outlet standards.









When it comes to smartphone battery life, size matters. When it comes to size, once again battery innovation is coming out of China according to leaker Digital Chat Station . According to the leaker who posted on China's Weibo social media platform, it is Realme that is testing three different configurations for an upcoming flagship believed to be the Realme GT8 Pro: