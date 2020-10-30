iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple

iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Oct 30, 2020, 4:11 AM
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro comes with a beautiful flat-edge design, reminiscent of the widely beloved iPhone 5. But things are also interesting on the inside, as internally, the iPhone 12 Pro has 5G support and is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, with Apple promising up to 50% higher CPU and GPU performance over last year's iPhones. And last, but definitely not least, the new iPhone 12 Pro has an even smaller battery than last year's iPhone 11 Pro – with a capacity of 2815 mAh.

In our iPhone 12 Pro review we already pointed out that this phone may not be quite a 2-day battery champ, but could last moderate users a day and a half on a single charge. In any case, let's see what our battery tests will show us. And just how well the new iPhone 12 Pro fares against earlier iPhones, and some of its Android competition in terms of battery life.

Note that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 have the exact same battery capacity – 2815 mAh, both phones are also powered by the same A14 Bionic chip, so their results will be about equal.

PhoneArena Browsing Battery Test Results


name
hours Higher is better
Apple iPhone 12
12h 33 min
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
12h 35 min
Apple iPhone 11
11h 26 min
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8h 41 min
Samsung Galaxy S20
12h 12 min
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
12h 28 min
Google Pixel 5
12h 40 min
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
9h 5 min
View all

In our browsing test, the iPhone 12 Pro in particular lasted way longer than last year's iPhone 11 Pro – nearly four hours. The new iPhone 12 is also ahead of last year's iPhone 11, lasting about an hour longer.

But compared to the competition, the new iPhones aren't too impressive, or leaps ahead in their battery life. If anything, it's impressive that they're keeping up with Android phones that pack way bigger batteries.

PhoneArena YouTube Video Playback Battery Test Results


name
hours Higher is better
Apple iPhone 12
6h 38 min
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
6h 48 min
Apple iPhone 11
7h 13 min
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
6h 27 min
Samsung Galaxy S20
10h 20 min
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
9h 9 min
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
4h 45 min
View all

Now this is where things get interesting. Samsung phones usually excel in YouTube video streaming battery life, and in this case, outlast the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro significantly. And while the iPhone 12 Pro is a bit ahead of last year's iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 12 is actually behind its predecessor.

Still, about six and a half hours of continuous YouTube playback isn't too bad, considering the battery capacity we're dealing with, but we should expect better.

PhoneArena 3D Gaming Battery Test Results


name
hours Higher is better
Apple iPhone 12
3h 1 min
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
3h 1 min
Apple iPhone 11
7h 37 min
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
6h 38 min
Samsung Galaxy S20
7h 43 min
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
8h 29 min
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
4h 59 min
View all

Perhaps the biggest surprise is how poorly the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 did in our 3D gaming test. Both lasted about a mere three hours, which is way, way behind the competition, and even way behind last year's iPhones.

To verify the shockingly bad results of this test, we double-checked by playing various games like Call of Duty Mobile and Minecraft, and in both cases the iPhones got quite warm and the battery just started melting incredibly quickly. The moment we stopped playing and returned to regular use, the phones went back to their normal operating temperature and the battery drain normalized. Currently, it seems that there is something seriously wrong with many popular 3D games and the Apple A14 Bionic chip used on the latest iPhones.

If you're a non-stop gamer, you'll probably want to stick with the iPhone 11 Pro for now, because the iPhone 12 Pro is clearly not suited to be a gaming phone in terms of its battery life, even if it has all the power.

Conclusion


There we have it, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 battery life test results. The sad reality is that those phones aren't exactly battery champs when it comes to media consumption, and even less when it comes to gaming. But if you're light on those tasks, and mostly do browsing and social media, or don't mind charging them overnight, they're okay.

Let us know in the comments how you feel about those results.


You may also find interesting:

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$799off $799 Special Verizon $799off $799 Special At&t $800 Special Bestbuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$999 Special Apple $1000 Special Bestbuy $1000 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Popular stories
Samsung and Stanford invent a 10,000 PPI display
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of key Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless