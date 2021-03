Consumer Reports names its top ranked iOS and Android phones; both support 5G

Consumer Reports is known for its unbiased product reviews. The company is such a square shooter that even though it said back in 2010 that the iPhone 4 had the "sharpest display and best video camera" of all of the handsets it had tested, it refused to recommend the device because of the problem with the phone's antenna. Dubbed "Antennagate," the phone had problems with the reception of cellular signals which was improved by using a free bumper case on the device that was provided by Apple . But that didn't stop Consumer Reports from refusing to recommend the iPhone 4. The magazine said that it wouldn't recommend the phone until a permanent solution was offered by Apple





It is now years later and the latest edition of Consumer Reports says that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best iPhone of the year and is one of the best smartphones of 2021. The magazine wrote, "While the 12 Pro Max will cost you $100 more than its smaller sibling, the 12 Pro , it packs in several more hours of battery life, a slightly larger display, and a 2.5x zoom camera that gets you just a hair closer to the action than the 12 Pro's 2x camera. On the flip side, the Max version is significantly heavier and can be tough to use one-handed, even for people with long fingers. If you're wary of bulky phones, you might be happier with the 12 Pro."