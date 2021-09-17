Tipster says 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 to offer disappointing charging speed, small footprint

Twitter tipster Ice Universe
(@UniverseIce) has disseminated some information about next year's Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Actually, all of the rumors he tweeted about are related to the Galaxy S22, the low man on Sammy's 2022 flagship totem pole. While we've already told you to expect a decline of approximately 7.5% in the battery capacity
of the upcoming model to 3700mAh, Ice Universe has some news about the phone's charging speed.
The charging speed for the Galaxy S22
will remain the same 25W fast charging offered with the Galaxy S21
. But that pales in comparison with the Galaxy S22+
and Galaxy S22 Ultra
both of which will reportedly ship with support for 45W fast charging. But this support only goes so far since Samsung won't include the power brick in the box with the phones. Last year, the entire Galaxy S21 series offered 25W charging.
Tipster Ice Universe tweets the rumored charging speeds for the Galaxy S22 series
We could see the Galaxy S22 series released in January powered by the Exynos 2200 in most markets. In the U.S., the Snapdragon 898 SoC will most likely be found under the hood although a report earlier this month said that Verizon is asking Samsung to use the Exynos 2200 chipset to power Verizon's Galaxy S22 line. That could be due to the inclusion of an AMD graphic chip for the first time.
Ice Universe also has said that the Galaxy S22 will be Samsung's smallest flagship phone over the last few years.