Tipster says 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 to offer disappointing charging speed, small footprint









We could see the Galaxy S22 series released in January powered by the Exynos 2200 in most markets. In the U.S., the Snapdragon 898 SoC will most likely be found under the hood although a report earlier this month said that Verizon is asking Samsung to use the Exynos 2200 chipset to power Verizon's Galaxy S22 line. That could be due to the inclusion of an AMD graphic chip for the first time.







The S22 battery has only 3700mAh. Yes, it's true.

But S22 is Samsung's smallest flagship phone in recent years. Its length, width and thickness are a little smaller than iPhone 13. I like such a small phone and I will definitely buy it. pic.twitter.com/BGADgJ2POO — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2021



Ice Universe also has said that the Galaxy S22 will be Samsung's smallest flagship phone over the last few years.

