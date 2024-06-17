Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The best Razr+ (2023) deal is still here and will make you flip out in excitement

The best Razr+ (2023) deal is still here and will make you flip out in excitement
Do you remember the razor-sharp Razr+ (2023) deal we shared last week? You might not have thought this new juicy discount would remain available for long. But the massive $350 price cut is still available, awaiting your attention. So, if you missed the initial chance to get one of the best flip phones for about $650 at Motorola, know it’s not too late to take advantage! 

Save $350 on the Razr+ (2023) at the official store

The amazing Razr+ is still available at its new best price at the official store. Motorola lets you save even more with eligible trade-ins. With its stunning design, fully functional 3.6-inch AMOLED outer screen with 144Hz refresh rates and 6.9-inch AMOLED primary display with up to 165Hz refresh rates, this phone is a true delight to use and interact with. It also has a solid Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3,800mAh battery. Get yours and save big.
$350 off (35%)
$649 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola


The same discount remains live at the largest e-commerce store, Amazon. However, we believe Motorola’s own promo could be better for those with spare devices. At the time of writing, the flip phone can be yours for as low as $449 with trade-in, as the official merchant offers a $150 extra trade-in bonus for previous Razr devices and a $100 additional trade-in discount for most phones. 

With its sleek design and a larger (and fully functional) outer screen, the Razr+ (2023) provides immense value for its current asking price. Contrary to the Z Flip 5, this bad boy has a 3.6-inch AMOLED cover screen with head-turning up to 144Hz refresh rates. Its main AMOLED display is just as gorgeous, measuring 6.9 inches and supporting 165Hz max refresh rates. 

Then you have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which may not be as snappy as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but it’s still a great processor that adds to your experience. On the camera front, this handset has 12MP wide and 13MP ultra-wide units, plus a 32MP selfie sensor. Generally, the device takes good-looking photos with largely accurate colors and plenty of detail.

Let’s not forget that the 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired charging capabilities gives you plenty of on-screen time and the pure Android 13 experience. Unlike the Z Flip 5, this bad boy also has some dust resistance (IP52). 

Finally, if you’re a foldable phone fan and shop around for your next flip experience, consider Motorola’s deal on its Razr+ (2023). At that price, it’s a massive bargain.
