The best Razr+ (2023) deal is still here and will make you flip out in excitement
Do you remember the razor-sharp Razr+ (2023) deal we shared last week? You might not have thought this new juicy discount would remain available for long. But the massive $350 price cut is still available, awaiting your attention. So, if you missed the initial chance to get one of the best flip phones for about $650 at Motorola, know it’s not too late to take advantage!
The same discount remains live at the largest e-commerce store, Amazon. However, we believe Motorola’s own promo could be better for those with spare devices. At the time of writing, the flip phone can be yours for as low as $449 with trade-in, as the official merchant offers a $150 extra trade-in bonus for previous Razr devices and a $100 additional trade-in discount for most phones.
With its sleek design and a larger (and fully functional) outer screen, the Razr+ (2023) provides immense value for its current asking price. Contrary to the Z Flip 5, this bad boy has a 3.6-inch AMOLED cover screen with head-turning up to 144Hz refresh rates. Its main AMOLED display is just as gorgeous, measuring 6.9 inches and supporting 165Hz max refresh rates.
Let’s not forget that the 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired charging capabilities gives you plenty of on-screen time and the pure Android 13 experience. Unlike the Z Flip 5, this bad boy also has some dust resistance (IP52).
Finally, if you’re a foldable phone fan and shop around for your next flip experience, consider Motorola’s deal on its Razr+ (2023). At that price, it’s a massive bargain.
Then you have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which may not be as snappy as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but it’s still a great processor that adds to your experience. On the camera front, this handset has 12MP wide and 13MP ultra-wide units, plus a 32MP selfie sensor. Generally, the device takes good-looking photos with largely accurate colors and plenty of detail.
