The best Razr+ (2023) deal is still here and will make you flip out in excitement

Save $350 on the Razr+ (2023) at the official store

The amazing Razr+ is still available at its new best price at the official store. Motorola lets you save even more with eligible trade-ins. With its stunning design, fully functional 3.6-inch AMOLED outer screen with 144Hz refresh rates and 6.9-inch AMOLED primary display with up to 165Hz refresh rates, this phone is a true delight to use and interact with. It also has a solid Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3,800mAh battery. Get yours and save big.