4 reasons why iPad still fails to be my main computer

Desktop web browsing on iPad is still hit-and-miss





Safari refreshes pages in the background a lot





Video editing is smooth and fun, but basic







You can't be a game developer who uses an iPad

This is really out there, but it drives the point home. If you're after doing legit professional work like developing a game, even if it's an iPad game, you will need a computer. That's exactly what I'm doing in my spare time – designing and programming a PC game. If there was any way to do that on an iPad, I'd be first to tell you, but it's a pipe dream.



The fact is, you can't run serious desktop software like Unity or Unreal Engine on anything but a computer, and that is unlikely to change. Even if you currently don't want to do anything as grand as game design, consider the following...



While on a computer you can fully pursue your creative endeavors, regardless of what they are, on iPad you're limited to very basic professional tasks, because when all is said and done, it's still running a phone operating system.



Final thoughts



If you still want to invest in an iPad, with maybe a keyboard accessory and an



Adopting a mobile-first device for professional tasks simply comes with a large number of compromises you will need to consider and work around (where possible). Hopefully, this article was helpful in setting your expectations before you make your iPad investment.



iPadOS has improved a lot in its quest to become a desktop replacement operating system. Downloading files from the internet is now much easier than it once was, and so is general file management. But there are still no solid hints that Apple has a serious intent to turn iPadOS into anything more than a glorified smartphone operating system.



But the Cupertino company can surprise. Here's hoping we'll start seeing more MacOS and less iOS in iPadOS soon enough.



