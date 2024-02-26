Latest Energizer phone comes with a 28,000mAh battery; Android device expected in October
When you think of the Energizer name, you think of batteries (and the Energizer Bunny). Avenir Telecom licensed the Energizer name and at MWC the company introduced the Energizer Hard Case P28K smartphone. What sets this device apart from any other Android handset is the 28,000mAh battery inside the device. As a comparison, the battery that powers the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs in at 5,000mAh. The Hard Case P28K battery fast charges at 33W and takes about 90 minutes to fully charge.
Avenir says that it created the phone to be used in countries where access to a reliable power supply is not guaranteed. A phone with a 28,000mAh battery would also be perfect for those who like to go camping; once fully charged, the device should have enough juice to be used for a few evenings sleeping in a tent under the stars and have enough power to cover the journey home.
The Energizer Hard Case P28K is a big boy as it weighs 570 grams, more than twice the 253 grams that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 tips the scales at. It does have an IP69 rating offering strong protection against dust and water. The phone sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display and under the hood, you'll find the Helio G99 4G processor and 256GB of storage. The dual camera setup on the back includes a 60 MP camera and a 20 MP camera. A16 MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video chats. Android 14 is pre-installed.
The Energizer Hard Case P28K is an Android phone with a 28,000mAh battery
The device is supposed to be available in October priced at €250 ($271). However, the phone is not expected to become available in the U.S. Not that Americans are certain to miss out on this device. Previous models were never widely distributed. In 2019, the Energizer Ultimate U620S Pop was unveiled at MWC with an 18,000mAh battery. The previous year, the Energizer Power Max P16K Pro was announced with a 16,000mAh battery. A limited number of the latter model was produced and Energizer said that some sales were made over the internet.
Recommended Stories
A rugged Android phone with a 28,000mAh battery might not be a daily driver, but I wouldn't mind owning one to have for special occasions when access to an electrical outlet isn't guaranteed, or when a major storm is heading my way.
Things that are NOT allowed: