The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 hits its lowest price ever on Amazon

A woman holds the iPad Pro M4 13-inch, showcasing its large, vivid display.
Don't mind spending extra for the ultimate iPad experience? The iPad Pro M4 is the one for you, then! The 13-inch model not only packs insane horsepower with its M4 chip but also provides plenty of screen real estate to enjoy. And that's not all — thanks to Amazon's latest 17% discount, you can buy this tablet at its best price ever!

The iPad Pro M4, 13-inch is $223 off

$223 off (17%)
Amazon has launched its best iPad Pro M4, 13-inch deal yet! The 256GB model in Space Black is now available for $223 off its original price, giving you more value for your money. The bargain might not stay live for long, so act fast and get one soon!
For context, the device that usually costs nearly $1,300 is available for less than $1,080 at the e-commerce giant. Now, we've come across a $200 price cut on the base 256GB storage variant, but this $223 discount is definitely a first. Sure, it's not cheap — but it delivers plenty of bang for your buck.

What's so awesome about the iPad Pro M4? Firstly, it features a super-crisp 13-inch OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. As you can see from the display tests in our iPad Pro M4 (2024) review, it gets quite bright (the minimum brightness is spot-on, too!) and offers excellent colors. All of that translates to a superb visual experience.

In a true Pro fashion, the device's touchscreen has some advanced features. For instance, you have P3 wide color support and True Tone. The former supports a broader range of colors, which may be useful for creative work. True Tone, on the other hand, relies on sensors to automatically adjust the intensity and colors and fit the ambient light for a more realistic viewing experience.

But it's not just the display that deserves admiration. Powered by the high-class M4 chip, this tablet leaves the competition in the dust on the performance front. Its predecessor, the iPad Pro (2022), was already pretty capable, but the new iteration takes things to a whole new level.

Day-to-day, you can expect the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 to breeze through anything, offering speed, responsiveness, and a very satisfying experience. Let's not forget that the larger variant also packs a larger battery, providing longer on-screen time.

Indeed expensive, the iPad Pro M4 stands out as the most powerful iPad yet. It's undoubtedly a tough pick at its standard price, but now that you can buy it for less than $1,080, this bad boy provides way more value. Don't miss out.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
