10 advantages Android phones have over iOS and iPhones in 2021









Summary:

Cool new features

Seriously, they're cool









To start with something big related to Android phones themselves, they aren’t really produced by a single company, which means that there is competition among Android phone manufacturers. Quite often, companies on this side of the camp are forced to not only iterate their new flagships but also add new features to them to make them stand out. Sometimes this ends up being a flop, like the poor LG Wing, which was really cool, but not special enough with its tilting second screen, and other times, it ends up being a success like with periscope zoom cameras. In any case, while some small risk may be involved, we’d say that it also ends up washing away in the face of being the first to the coolest new feature which iPhones will eventually implement.





Launchers and app icon themes

Custom goodies





Yet, you can still get bored with your new design or feature in a matter of weeks, especially since you’ll be looking at the same home screen over and over again. This is why you can download a launcher.









You can essentially change the look and feel of your home screen . From the app icons’ size to their spacing. You can make them square, circle, or round their corners. But if you don’t like how the icons look with your specific launcher, then you should also be able to download specific icon themes. Even then though, if that’s not customizable enough for you, there is always the option to root your device and install a different version of Android which feels and looks different. The possibilities are endless at that point. If you contrast all that to iOS’ option to either move the icons and just put them in folders, then you can easily see why many point to Android’s customizability as being its main selling point.





Pricing

Your mileage may vary





To double down on why having an iPhone isn’t exactly great though, having iOS isn’t cheap because frankly, iPhones aren’t cheap, but that’s because Apple is mainly in the business of selling you flagship phones.









This is probably the main reason why we see Android devices dominating the world in terms of numbers. You can get a device that fits your budget and needs. Of course, that may mean that you could sacrifice a feature or two, but you’re still getting a full-fledged smartphone for less money. Honestly, devices like the Galaxy A52 or Oneplus Nord aren’t that bad at less than half the price of their flagship counterparts.









Apple tried to offer a more sensible option with their iPhone SE 2020 edition, but while pretty compact and powerful, its screen was subpar in terms of resolution and the battery life was terrible. Therefore it’s still an overall win here for Android and its devices.





Different phone designs to suit you

Material You





Also, we're sure you guys already know this, but there are a lot more Android devices to choose from. Apple may have a sleek and premium line of devices, but they end up looking really similar while on this side of the camp, you can choose anything you want. Need a screen that can rotate?













USB Type-C

The future is now





Here’s a quick one related to the hardware, USB Type-C. It’s universal, it’s everywhere. Your new PC has it, your laptop probably has it, your Android phone uses it. Even MacBooks and iPads use Type-C, but iPhones don’t. This is frankly a major drawback here.









Android devices started incorporating it quite a fair bit back in 2015 and 2016 and now it’s the norm for a lot of devices. It’s easy to use since it goes in both ways, much like the lightning connector that Apple’s been dragging since 2012, but it’s also a one-man show. USB Type-C can be used for intelligent fast charging, as a display port, and it can do amazing speeds while transferring files.



Samsung’s flagship devices since the Android devices started incorporating it quite a fair bit back in 2015 and 2016 and now it’s the norm for a lot of devices. It’s easy to use since it goes in both ways, much like the lightning connector that Apple’s been dragging since 2012, but it’s also a one-man show. USB Type-C can be used for intelligent fast charging, as a display port, and it can do amazing speeds while transferring files.Samsung’s flagship devices since the Galaxy S8 have had the option to share their display via USB C with the help of Samsung DeX and that’s honestly pretty cool, but it’s not really why we're giving Android the win here. It’s because even Apple knows that Type-C is good since it’s on the rest of their devices, but they still refuse to add it on iPhones.





Number of apps on the Play Store

More than zero





We've also sometimes noticed that some apps aren’t available on the App Store, but you can easily find them in the Play Store on Android. This isn’t too surprising though, since Apple does have a pretty strict policy when it comes to what apps they allow on their store. This could be seen as a major benefit in favor of security, but it also discourages some smaller developers from submitting on their platform which then leads to a smaller app library to choose from. Of course, you can sideload apps on Android as we’ll explain in a bit, but you probably won’t even need to do that because of the massive library available here. Just make sure you don’t download an app that promises to make you a millionaire.





Fast charging

Faster than slow charging





Here’s another small one related to the phones themselves. All of us want a device that lasts a day or more, but sometimes that’s unrealistic. Some of us could manage a day with the S20 FE, but others might not. So it would be pretty nice if you could somehow top-up in 30 minutes right? Well yes, and most Android devices have you covered with charging speeds exceeding 30 watts.

















Split Screen

Better than whatever unsplit screen is









There is also something a bit extra for us productivity nerds. Split-screen is a feature we Android users don’t really consider as something too amazing, but we do acknowledge that it’s useful when needed. Well, too bad for iOS , because it doesn’t have this option. You do have picture-in-picture to lean back on, but it doesn’t really work with all apps and plus, Android has that option too. Granted, Apple may implement this feature down the road, but for now, we're calling it an “Android exclusive”.





Sideloading apps

Highly recommended









By the way, if you scroll through the Play Store and find that some app you need is missing, you can always just find and download it from another store or just as a standalone file and install it on your device as we mentioned earlier. That of course opens you up to potential security threats, but it’s also useful if you need a specific app that does not meet the Play Store’s rules.





File management system

Better than you remember







Also, as mentioned at the beginning of this video, Android has a solid file management system. You can go online and download as many shady files as you want, then you can open them if they are in text format or anything of the sort. iPhones did receive sort of a file manager a few years back, but it’s still a bit weak in feel especially. And if that wasn’t enough, when you connect an iPhone to your computer, you still need iTunes or something else to properly transfer all sorts of files. The only easy things to transfer back and forth on an iPhone are images and videos while Android lets you touch all sorts of files buried in its system. You can also download WinRAR if you feel like using zipped files or archiving them yourself.





In the end though, while we did cover why Android is better, there are some reasons why iOS is superior which we will cover in another article, but we still might have missed something cool here so let us know down in the comments below if that’s the case or if you just want to share a thought in general.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Files, apps that you can’t find on the store and yet you can still install, and launchers. These are the ingredients for a very “you” centered experience, the Android experience. Yet, this OS can do it all, you can be sleek, modern or messy. It's all about how you use it which is why we have prepared for you 10 advantages, Android phones have over iOS and iPhones.