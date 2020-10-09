iPhone SE 2020: Long-Term Review

Camera









Next up the camera, so this is basically the same main camera as on the $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro Max, just without the Night Mode. However, it’s a bit hard to appreciate how good it really is on that small screen which just doesn’t do photos justice. If you send the photos to a larger screen though you see they are just excellent, nice colors, nice dynamic range, plenty of detail. Did I miss not having an ultra-wide camera and a zoom lens? Uhm, that’s a tough one, but the short answer is not really all that much, at least for my personal use. I just don’t often have to zoom on things, and the main camera is usually wide enough for the type of shots that I usually take. Plus, many times, you can adjust with your feet. And again, having just one camera helps the phone stay thin and lightweight.



For everything else, this phone has been top notch. Performance has been excellent, everything just flies thanks to the Apple A13 chip inside, and I haven’t really had problems with this phone having just 3GB of RAM.





iPhone SE in-depth review with camera samples

Should you buy the iPhone SE 2020?



So is this the right phone for you? Should you buy it? Uhm, that’s a tough one because I really really love how tiny and lightweight, and how sleek it is, and how it performs just fine for daily tasks, and even the small battery has not been a big issue for me. The big deterrent for me is just the screen size, which feels too cramped and I just want a slightly larger screen to properly enjoy my social media, my photos and videos. If there was a slightly larger screen size, I would not hesitate to recommend this phone in a flash. As it is, though, it’s definitely a bit too small.



But there is something else too: a smaller screen phone like the SE is great for a bit of a digital detox. We are bombarded with emails, and notifications, and this smaller screen, while not great to enjoy media, did push me a bit to limit my phone use, and strangely, that’s a thing I actually liked.



