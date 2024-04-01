Quest 3 Lite release date predictions, price, specs and expected upgrades
Disclaimer: the image above is of the Quest 3, as at the time of writing, no visual media pertaining to the Quest 3 Lite has been released.
The Quest 3 Lite is an allegedly upcoming, budget-friendly variant of Meta's celebrated Quest 3 mixed reality headset. As of now, we know very little about the device and even it's name isn't final.
As the time of writing, Meta hasn't confirmed any plans to release such a device through any sort of announcement or teaser. That being said, numerous leaks and insider tips from reliable sources, such as Mark Gurman, suggest that the device is indeed coming.
Initially, rumors about a Quest 3 Lite first surfaced when reports came in about a partnership between Meta and Tencent. The ultimate goal of the coalition would be to create a budget-friendly, yet powerful headset, which could be released in China, where Meta's services are currently prohibited.
At the time, that report made total sense: ByteDance — major Tencent competitor, maker of TikTok and owner of Pico — had just started laying off Pico team staff. The company had decided to shift gears dramatically and target enterprise clients instead of consumers going forward.
That, in turn, created a great opportunity for both Tencent and Meta: the first could have a solid VR headset, that could contend in the XR market, while the latter would return to having some presence in China. This is especially important given that the Vision Pro is also expected to launch in China later this year.
That being said, even months after all of this happened, we still don't know anything about the "Quest 3 Lite", which is a bit atypical of Meta. Zuckerberg's company historically likes teasing products way in advance, so this is somewhat new.
In contrast, however, recent behavior from Meta suggests that the Quest 2 is on a clearance sale. At the same time, even if the Quest 2 is performing admirably for it's age, there's no question about it: it is starting to become a bit outdated.
Ultimately, Meta does need a different piece of hardware to replace the Quest 2 as an entry-level VR headset. As such, the Quest 3 Lite, in concept, makes for a tempting proposition not only for the company, but for the end user as well.
Quest 3 Lite release date
As of April of 2024, we don't have a confirmed release date for the Quest 3 Lite.
Rumors suggest that the device will get both teased and released by the end of 2024. If that does turn out to be true, we can expect Meta to launch the Quest 3 Lite sometime around it's annual Connect event, as the case was with the Quest 3.
Historically, this is when Meta Connect events have taken place in recent times:
*Speculated date of future event.
|Date
|Connect 2022
|October 11
|Connect 2023
|September 27
|Connect 2024*
|September-October, 2024
Based on this info, it would be reasonable to conclude that the Quest 3 Lite, if real, could launch somewhere between September and October of 2024.
Quest 3 Lite price
Given that Meta recently decreased the Quest 2's price, effectively announcing a clearance sale for it, it would be reasonable to expect that the Quest 3 Lite's price point would float somewhere around the price of the Quest 2.
The primary reason for this is because the Quest 3 is already acting as Meta's "flagship" product, so the company doesn't need another headset to compete with it. Instead, Meta needs an entry-level product that could welcome new users into it's ecosystem.
*Price is speculative and not final.
|Price:
|Quest 3 launch price:
|$499
|Quest 2 launch price:
|$399
|Quest 2 adjusted price:
|$299
|Quest 2 price after final discount:
|$199
|Quest 3 Lite possible launch price:
|$299*
Since the Quest 3 Lite would have a dual purpose: to replace and outperform the Quest 2, it would make sense for its price to be:
- Higher than the Quest 2's lowest price
- Lower than the Quest 3's price
That being said, you should keep in mind that VR apps and games are getting more demanding in terms of storage requirements. As such, the price above will likely be for a base model, which for Meta means 128GB.
Here's an overview of the different prices when it comes to storage configuration variants among Meta's products:
*Price is speculative and not final.
|Quest 2 (128GB) on launch:
|$299
|Quest 2 (256GB) on launch:
|$399
|Quest 3 (128GB):
|$499
|Quest 3 (512GB):
|$649
|Quest 3 Lite (128GB):
|$299*
|Quest 3 Lite (256GB):
|$399*
|Quest 3 Lite (512GB):
|$449*
The speculative prices, which you can see above, are based solely on the price differences between storage configurations across different Meta headsets from the past. A key moment here is that the Quest 3 doesn't have a 256GB variant, but such a midrange offering does make sense for a more budged-friendly model.
Quest 3 Lite design
Given the lack of a proper announcement or teaser, we basically know nothing about the Quest 3 Lite's design. If this does turn out to be the official name of the alleged headset, though, we can expect it to have a resemblance to the Quest 3.
Considering the Quest 3's front is already made out of plastic and that the three camera modules featured there are pretty essential for everything that a modern XR headset could need, we aren't sure what Meta could end up changing.
At the same time, the front of a VR headset is by far the most recognizable part of the build, so it does make sense for Meta to attempt to switch things up in that region. As such, a reasonable set of expectations regarding the Quest 3 Lite's design would be:
- Differently textured plastic
- Different positioning on the front-facing cameras
- Color variants
Naturally, all of this is and will remain speculation until Meta decides that it's time to give us more information on the allegedly coming headset.
Specs of the Quest 3 Lite
While we don't know much about the Quest 3 Lite, we do know what purpose it would have in Meta's ecosystem. It would have to ease users in into XR, meaning that it must be more affordable, while still being powerful enough to tackle spatial computation and MR.
Based on that logic, we suspect that the Quest 3 Lite could end up having specs like these:
|Display:
|LCD, Full HD+ or 2K
|Resolution:
|1920×1080 or 2048×1080
|Refresh rate:
|90Hz
|FOV:
|110 horizontal and 96 vertical
|IPD range:
|53-75 mm
|Processor:
|Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
|RAM:
|8GB
|Storage variants:
|128GB and 256GB, possibly 512GB
|Battery:
|2 hours of use
|Wi-Fi:
|Wi-Fi 6E enabled
|Backwards compatibility:
|Yes
|PC VR:
|Yes
|Eye-tracking:
|No
|IOBT:
|Yes
* Quest 3 Lite specifications are fully speculative and based on rumors and leaks: this is not official information.
Features and software of the Quest 3 Lite
The Quest 3 Lite needs to be "less capable" than the Quest 3 itself in order for it to fulfill its purpose. Mixed reality, however, is on the rise and it will likely play a larger role in our future to come.
Not only that, but AI is becoming a central focus for all manner of tech, even when not put front and center. This means that even features that aren't subject to the user's direct control or observation might very well utilize AI in order to work. For example, some of the most impressive features on the Quest 3 utilize AI for that same goal.
This could mean two things for the Quest 3 Lite:
- It would need a current-gen processor
- It would require a lot of RAM
That, if true, could mean the following for this allegedly upcoming headset:
- It will support passthrough of quality comparable to the Quest 3
- It will have spatial computing capabilities, likely to support augments
- It will utilize cutting-edge Meta-made features like inside-out-body-tracking for added value
If our speculation turns out to be correct, than what this would mean for users is that:
- The primary difference between the Quest 3 and Quest 3 Life will be all about quality, not capability
- The Quest 3 Lite will be able to run all manner of apps and games, just not at highest possible settings and resolutions
- The Quest 3 Lite might have limitations in place regarding the number of MR objects it could support at any given time
But that being said, most of this is highly speculative. Not only because the Quest 3 Lite isn't even announced yet, but because Meta's MR-based widgets, known as Augments, are still not released as of April of 2024 (the time of writing).
Should you wait for the the Quest 3 Lite?
The Quest 3 Lite is rumored to be an upcoming budget-friendly variant of the Quest 3, said to become release by the end of 2024.
You should wait for the Quest 3 Lite to release if: you aren't invested in VR yet and you don't already have a Quest 2 or Quest 3. Since the Quest 3 Lite, if real, will be notably more powerful than the Quest 2, it is a lot more reasonable for you to wait out it's release and get it when it's available, instead of getting a discounted Quest 2 right now.
You should not wait for the Quest 3 Lite if: you already own the Quest 3, an Apple Vision Pro or another high-grade headset. Given that the Quest 3 Lite's primary goal will be to serve as an entry-level XR product, if you already own another powerful XR headset, getting a Lite-er product simply doesn't make sense for you.
We will keep updating this article as more information about the Quest 3 Lite becomes available.