Quest 3 Lite release date predictions, price, specs and expected upgrades

The Quest 3 Lite is an allegedly upcoming, budget-friendly variant of Meta's celebrated Quest 3 mixed reality headset. As of now, we know very little about the device and even it's name isn't final.

As the time of writing, Meta hasn't confirmed any plans to release such a device through any sort of announcement or teaser. That being said, numerous leaks and insider tips from reliable sources, such as Mark Gurman, suggest that the device is indeed coming.

That being said, even months after all of this happened, we still don't know anything about the "Quest 3 Lite", which is a bit atypical of Meta. Zuckerberg's company historically likes teasing products way in advance, so this is somewhat new.

Ultimately, Meta does need a different piece of hardware to replace the Quest 2 as an entry-level. As such, the Quest 3 Lite, in concept, makes for a tempting proposition not only for the company, but for the end user as well.









Quest 3 Lite release date









As of April of 2024, we don't have a confirmed release date for the Quest 3 Lite.





Rumors suggest that the device will get both teased and released by the end of 2024. If that does turn out to be true, we can expect Meta to launch the Quest 3 Lite sometime around it's annual Connect event, as the case was with the Quest 3.





Historically, this is when Meta Connect events have taken place in recent times:









* Speculated date of future event.





Based on this info, it would be reasonable to conclude that the Quest 3 Lite, if real, could launch somewhere between September and October of 2024.









Quest 3 Lite price









Given that Meta recently decreased the Quest 2's price, effectively announcing a clearance sale for it, it would be reasonable to expect that the Quest 3 Lite's price point would float somewhere around the price of the Quest 2.





The primary reason for this is because the Quest 3 is already acting as Meta's "flagship" product, so the company doesn't need another headset to compete with it. Instead, Meta needs an entry-level product that could welcome new users into it's ecosystem.









* Price is speculative and not final.









Since the Quest 3 Lite would have a dual purpose: to replace and outperform the Quest 2, it would make sense for its price to be:





Higher than the Quest 2's lowest price

Lower than the Quest 3's price



That being said, you should keep in mind that VR apps and games are getting more demanding in terms of storage requirements. As such, the price above will likely be for a base model, which for Meta means 128GB.



Here's an overview of the different prices when it comes to storage configuration variants among Meta's products:









* Price is speculative and not final.









The speculative prices, which you can see above, are based solely on the price differences between storage configurations across different Meta headsets from the past. A key moment here is that the Quest 3 doesn't have a 256GB variant, but such a midrange offering does make sense for a more budged-friendly model.









Quest 3 Lite design









Given the lack of a proper announcement or teaser, we basically know nothing about the Quest 3 Lite's design. If this does turn out to be the official name of the alleged headset, though, we can expect it to have a resemblance to the Quest 3.





Considering the Quest 3's front is already made out of plastic and that the three camera modules featured there are pretty essential for everything that a modern XR headset could need, we aren't sure what Meta could end up changing.





At the same time, the front of a VR headset is by far the most recognizable part of the build, so it does make sense for Meta to attempt to switch things up in that region. As such, a reasonable set of expectations regarding the Quest 3 Lite's design would be:





Differently textured plastic

Different positioning on the front-facing cameras

Color variants





Naturally, all of this is and will remain speculation until Meta decides that it's time to give us more information on the allegedly coming headset.









Specs of the Quest 3 Lite









While we don't know much about the Quest 3 Lite, we do know what purpose it would have in Meta's ecosystem. It would have to ease users in into XR, meaning that it must be more affordable, while still being powerful enough to tackle spatial computation and MR.





Based on that logic, we suspect that the Quest 3 Lite could end up having specs like these:









* Quest 3 Lite specifications are fully speculative and based on rumors and leaks: this is not official information.









Features and software of the Quest 3 Lite









The Quest 3 Lite needs to be "less capable" than the Quest 3 itself in order for it to fulfill its purpose. Mixed reality, however, is on the rise and it will likely play a larger role in our future to come.





Not only that, but AI is becoming a central focus for all manner of tech, even when not put front and center. This means that even features that aren't subject to the user's direct control or observation might very well utilize AI in order to work. For example, some of the most impressive features on the Quest 3 utilize AI for that same goal.



This could mean two things for the Quest 3 Lite:





It would need a current-gen processor

It would require a lot of RAM





That, if true, could mean the following for this allegedly upcoming headset:





It will support passthrough of quality comparable to the Quest 3

It will have spatial computing capabilities, likely to support augments

It will utilize cutting-edge Meta-made features like inside-out-body-tracking for added value



If our speculation turns out to be correct, than what this would mean for users is that:





The primary difference between the Quest 3 and Quest 3 Lite will be all about quality, not capability

The Quest 3 Lite will be able to run all manner of apps and games, just not at highest possible settings and resolutions

The Quest 3 Lite might have limitations in place regarding the number of MR objects it could support at any given time



But that being said, most of this is highly speculative. Not only because the Quest 3 Lite isn't even announced yet, but because Meta's MR-based widgets, known as Augments, are still not released as of April of 2024 (the time of writing).








