Quest 3S vs Quest 3: which VR headset to buy, and how much of a downgrade is the 3S?
Following the recent Meta Connect 2024 event, us VR (virtual reality) fans got what we've been waiting for – a cheaper Meta Quest headset, in the form of the Meta Quest 3S.
But Meta's Mark Zuckerberg was still clear on the fact that the Meta Quest 3 remains its most advanced headset, and for its higher price – that's no surprise.
Let's do an early comparison of the two, and get the answers…
In short, here's how the Quest 3S is a downgrade over the Quest 3:
Jump to:
Both headsets are made from quality plastic, although the Quest 3 looks a bit sleeker and more premium thanks to its more rounded design, although the more affordable Quest 3S is also quite rounded and stylish, also stepping away from the old, bucket-like look of the older Quest 2.
Both headsets weigh about 515g, so neither will necessarily feel more or less comfortable on the face for long periods of time.
The two headsets share virtually identical head straps that go around and over the user's head, for a reasonably comfortable fit.
The straps are thin and tough, which is a good thing, making them super unobtrusive. The top strap can be adjusted with velcro, while the side straps can be loosened or tightened by adjusting two bits of plastic attached to them.
Best part – if you don't like the default head strap, both the Quest 3S and Quest 3's head straps can be removed and replaced with other either first or third party options.
As for the Standard Facial Interface, as Meta calls it, but we'll call it the face cover, both headsets seem to share the same one again.
It's a bit too hard for my taste, but objectively better than a silicone face cover, as this mesh option is not as prone to causing sweating, nor does it leave as harsh red marks on the face, after a long gaming session.
Don't get me wrong, though, there will be red marks either way. I sure keep getting them, but it's just how it is, I suppose. The face cover is more breathable than silicone, so that's still better than what we had on older Meta headsets, such as the Quest 2.
This is where you'll notice some downgrades when getting the more affordable Quest 3S. Meta's "most accessible headset" reverts back to fresnel lenses, like the Quest 2 had, and not the pancake lenses of the Quest 3.
This means that with the Quest 3S you're likely to see rainbow colors and distortions at the corner of your vision, which isn't an issue with the Quest 3's pancake lenses.
The Quest 3S also has a downgraded screen, at a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels, and a pixel density of 773 (PPI, pixels-per-inch). The more expensive Quest 3 sports a resolution of 2064 x 2208, and a higher pixel density of 1218 PPI.
This means the Quest 3 has the clearer, sharper, more immersive screen. Pair that with its better lenses, and it's easy to see why you may want to spring extra for that, over the Quest 3S. Unless it's your first time experiencing VR, in which case the Quest 3S will be impressive and immersive enough.
But Meta's Mark Zuckerberg was still clear on the fact that the Meta Quest 3 remains its most advanced headset, and for its higher price – that's no surprise.
So, you're either upgrading from the Quest 2, or are just now getting in the market for a great all-in-one mixed reality-slash-VR headset. Should you go for the new, more affordable Quest 3S, or should you spring for the Quest 3?
Let's do an early comparison of the two, and get the answers…
In short, here's how the Quest 3S is a downgrade over the Quest 3:
- The Quest 3S reverts back to fractal lenses as opposed to the clearer Quest 3 pancake lenses
- The Quest 3S has a lower display resolution and pixel density
- The Quest 3S has a lower field of view
- The Quest 3S has a smaller battery (which won't necessarily impact its battery performance, see our "Battery life" section for details)
- The Quest 3S does not have a headphone jack, the Quest 3 has one
- The Quest 3S has less maximum storage (256GB vs 512GB on the Quest 3)
- The Quest 3S reverts back to three fixed IPD ranges, while the Quest 3 has an IPD adjustment wheel that supports fine-tuning
Jump to:
- Design and build quality
- Head strap, face cover and comfort
- Screen quality, Lenses, FOV and IPD range
- Performance and storage
- Controllers
- Passthrough and hand tracking
- Standalone VR experience
- PCVR experience
- Speakers
- Battery life
- Specs comparison
- Verdict
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Design and build quality
The Meta Quest 3S | Image credit - Meta
Both headsets are made from quality plastic, although the Quest 3 looks a bit sleeker and more premium thanks to its more rounded design, although the more affordable Quest 3S is also quite rounded and stylish, also stepping away from the old, bucket-like look of the older Quest 2.
The Quest 3S has its front sensors in a honeycomb-ish array, each its own cutout, while the Quest 3 has three pill-shaped modules that hold two sensors each.
Both headsets weigh about 515g, so neither will necessarily feel more or less comfortable on the face for long periods of time.
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Head strap, face cover and comfort
The Meta Quest 3 | Image credit - PhoneArena
The two headsets share virtually identical head straps that go around and over the user's head, for a reasonably comfortable fit.
The straps are thin and tough, which is a good thing, making them super unobtrusive. The top strap can be adjusted with velcro, while the side straps can be loosened or tightened by adjusting two bits of plastic attached to them.
Best part – if you don't like the default head strap, both the Quest 3S and Quest 3's head straps can be removed and replaced with other either first or third party options.
While they look identical, we can't confirm for sure yet whether head straps made for the Quest 3S or Quest 3 will fit both headsets, though.
As for the Standard Facial Interface, as Meta calls it, but we'll call it the face cover, both headsets seem to share the same one again.
It's a bit too hard for my taste, but objectively better than a silicone face cover, as this mesh option is not as prone to causing sweating, nor does it leave as harsh red marks on the face, after a long gaming session.
Don't get me wrong, though, there will be red marks either way. I sure keep getting them, but it's just how it is, I suppose. The face cover is more breathable than silicone, so that's still better than what we had on older Meta headsets, such as the Quest 2.
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Screen quality, Lenses, FOV and IPD range
Meta Quest 3 lenses | Image credit - PhoneArena
This is where you'll notice some downgrades when getting the more affordable Quest 3S. Meta's "most accessible headset" reverts back to fresnel lenses, like the Quest 2 had, and not the pancake lenses of the Quest 3.
This means that with the Quest 3S you're likely to see rainbow colors and distortions at the corner of your vision, which isn't an issue with the Quest 3's pancake lenses.
In addition to that, the Quest 3S has a lower field of view (96 horizontal / 90 vertical) as opposed to the Quest 3 (110 horizontal / 96 vertical). It's not a radical downgrade, but expect slightly less immersion, and slightly more of that awkward feeling that you're looking through binoculars, rather than having more of your field of view immersed into the VR experience.
The Quest 3S also has a downgraded screen, at a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels, and a pixel density of 773 (PPI, pixels-per-inch). The more expensive Quest 3 sports a resolution of 2064 x 2208, and a higher pixel density of 1218 PPI.
This means the Quest 3 has the clearer, sharper, more immersive screen. Pair that with its better lenses, and it's easy to see why you may want to spring extra for that, over the Quest 3S. Unless it's your first time experiencing VR, in which case the Quest 3S will be impressive and immersive enough.
Now, let's talk about IPD range (interpupillary distance). The Quest 3S reverts back to only snapping between three IPD ranges, like the Quest 2 did. Meanwhile the Quest 3 has an IPD wheel for fine-tuning your IPD range and getting the best fit for yourself. The Quest 3's IPD range is 53-75 mm, meaning people who have a distance between their pupils that fits in this range will be able to set it to theirs, and have a comfortable VR experience. As for the Quest 3S' IPD range, Meta is yet to announce it. Stay tuned.
To learn more about IPD range and why it's super important, in order for you to have the best VR experience, check out:
This is where opting for the cheaper Quest 3S won't feel like a downgrade whatsoever. Both the Quest 3S and the Quest 3 share the same processor, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen2, which in my experience offers buttery smooth multitasking, gaming, and whatever else you may want to do with your headset.
On the topic of storage – I believe most people will be fine with the 128GB option on both headsets. That's enough for tens of moderately-sized games and experiences. Everything else (movies, videos) you're likely to stream online via apps like Netflix, so storage isn't a concern, but you do you. If you need as much storage as you can get, the Quest 3 is your default choice.
More good news – both the Quest 3S and the Quest 3 share the same excellent, compact controllers, so opting for the cheaper Quest 3S doesn't mean you'll get stuck with the older, bulkier Quest 2 controllers with big plastic rings.
So once again – the Quest 3S isn't a downgrade in this area.
The controllers of the Quest 3S and Quest 3 have a compact size, intuitive layout of buttons, thumbsticks and triggers that are positioned where your fingers will naturally rest.
These aren't rechargeable controllers, so you'll need to swap their batteries for new ones every couple of weeks or so, depending on how often you use them, but that aside – I have nothing but good things to say about Meta's current VR controllers – they are excellent.
While the Quest 3's passthrough understandably doesn't match what high-end options like the Apple Vision Pro offer, as it can be grainy and distorted, it's still extremely immersive and convincing, especially compared to other passthrough options we've tested, at a similar (or twice the) price.
As for hand tracking, both headsets have that too. From my Quest 3 (and Quest 2 before it) hand tracking experience – it's a neat option to check out, but somewhat of a gimmick yet. It's just not as accurate and reliable as using the controllers is, nor is it nearly as practical as on the Apple Vision Pro.
For now, for me the Quest's hand tracking remains something I occasionally enable just to see how its progress is going, I get frustrated when it doesn't work as expected, and disable it. But your experience may differ, especially if you plan on doing stuff like web browsing in passthrough – when it actually works, it can feel quite magical.
Both the Quest 3S and Quest 3 share the exact same, huge library of games built specifically for this hardware.
Both are equally powerful headsets, so you can play your standalone Quest games on either, without worrying that you're missing out on anything, especially if you've chosen the Quest 3S.
Both the Quest 3S and Quest 3 can be used as PCVR headsets, if you have a powerful enough computer, ready for playing full-blown SteamVR games, such as Half-Life: Alyx, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and so on.
We expect that the Quest 3S will share similar, if not identical speakers with the Quest 3, which is fantastic news, as the Quest 3's speakers are excellent. Loud, with great stereo separation, clear highs and mids, and even a hint of bass, which is all important, considering some of the most popular Quest games are music-based (e.g. Beat Saber).
We also recently reported that Dolby Atmos support is coming to Quest headsets soon, meaning more immersive and spatial audio while watching movies – more good news.
However – one notable audio-related downgrade on the Quest 3S is that it does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile both the Quest 3, and even the old 2020 Quest 2 have it, as an option for those of us who prefer connecting our favorite wired headphones, as opposed to using the built-in speakers. So do keep that in mind.
This is an interesting one – while the more affordable Quest 3S has a smaller battery (4324 mAh) over the Quest 3 (5060 mAh), Meta actually rates it as having longer battery life.
There is one clear, significant reason as to why despite having a smaller battery, the Quest 3S offers slightly longer battery life – and that's its lower-res display. Driving a lower-resolution display, with a lower pixel density has its positives – power efficiency being one.
That aside, both headsets charge via a USB-C port on the side, charging cable included, and both headsets support Meta's Quest charging dock, for convenient "wireless" charging, sold separately.
So let's look at the raw numbers...
So, which headset should you buy – the Meta Quest 3S, or the Quest 3?
Well, you saw the specs, and you've seen the downgrades you can expect for spending $200 less and going for the Quest 3S over the Quest 3.
But here's the thing – if this is going to be your first virtual reality experience, the Quest 3S will still blow you away, and satisfy your needs perfectly. Sure, its display is lower-res than the Quest 3, but that's only noticeable if you've already been spoiled by the latter. So if you want to save money, and this is your first time trying out VR – go for the cheaper Quest 3S; you won't regret it.
However, if you're upgrading from the Quest 2, by all means – spring for the Quest 3 if you actually want this to feel like a meaningful upgrade. Because the Quest 3 is, in fact, a massive upgrade over the Quest 2. The Quest 3S, however, isn't, since it's rocking the same (bad, in my opinion) lenses, and a lower-resolution screen.
If you only care about finally getting the color passthrough – sure, go for the Quest 3S, but if you actually want a more immersive VR experience over what you've experienced so far – the Quest 3 is obviously the better option for you.
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Performance and storage
This is where opting for the cheaper Quest 3S won't feel like a downgrade whatsoever. Both the Quest 3S and the Quest 3 share the same processor, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen2, which in my experience offers buttery smooth multitasking, gaming, and whatever else you may want to do with your headset.
Both AR/VR headsets also share the same 8GB of RAM, and the same 128GB of base storage. However, the Quest 3S only has a 256GB storage option, if you're willing to pay extra for that, while the Quest 3 has up to 512GB of storage.
On the topic of storage – I believe most people will be fine with the 128GB option on both headsets. That's enough for tens of moderately-sized games and experiences. Everything else (movies, videos) you're likely to stream online via apps like Netflix, so storage isn't a concern, but you do you. If you need as much storage as you can get, the Quest 3 is your default choice.
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Controllers
The Meta Quest 3S will come with the same controllers as the Meta Quest 3 (shown here) | Image credit - PhoneArena
More good news – both the Quest 3S and the Quest 3 share the same excellent, compact controllers, so opting for the cheaper Quest 3S doesn't mean you'll get stuck with the older, bulkier Quest 2 controllers with big plastic rings.
So once again – the Quest 3S isn't a downgrade in this area.
The controllers of the Quest 3S and Quest 3 have a compact size, intuitive layout of buttons, thumbsticks and triggers that are positioned where your fingers will naturally rest.
These aren't rechargeable controllers, so you'll need to swap their batteries for new ones every couple of weeks or so, depending on how often you use them, but that aside – I have nothing but good things to say about Meta's current VR controllers – they are excellent.
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Passthrough and hand tracking
We're yet to test the Quest 3S passthrough, but according to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, the mixed reality experience should be similar to the Quest 3's – meaning color passthrough at a reasonably good resolution.
From my months of Quest 3 passthrough experience – I'm very happy with it, and if the Quest 3S really matches it, or at least is close – then we have a budget mixed reality winner here.
While the Quest 3's passthrough understandably doesn't match what high-end options like the Apple Vision Pro offer, as it can be grainy and distorted, it's still extremely immersive and convincing, especially compared to other passthrough options we've tested, at a similar (or twice the) price.
As for hand tracking, both headsets have that too. From my Quest 3 (and Quest 2 before it) hand tracking experience – it's a neat option to check out, but somewhat of a gimmick yet. It's just not as accurate and reliable as using the controllers is, nor is it nearly as practical as on the Apple Vision Pro.
For now, for me the Quest's hand tracking remains something I occasionally enable just to see how its progress is going, I get frustrated when it doesn't work as expected, and disable it. But your experience may differ, especially if you plan on doing stuff like web browsing in passthrough – when it actually works, it can feel quite magical.
In any case, both the Quest 3S and Quest 3 have optional hand tracking, and we can only hope it'll keep getting better with updates.
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Standalone VR experience
Both the Quest 3S and Quest 3 share the exact same, huge library of games built specifically for this hardware.
Both are equally powerful headsets, so you can play your standalone Quest games on either, without worrying that you're missing out on anything, especially if you've chosen the Quest 3S.
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: PCVR experience
Both the Quest 3S and Quest 3 can be used as PCVR headsets, if you have a powerful enough computer, ready for playing full-blown SteamVR games, such as Half-Life: Alyx, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and so on.
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Speakers
We expect that the Quest 3S will share similar, if not identical speakers with the Quest 3, which is fantastic news, as the Quest 3's speakers are excellent. Loud, with great stereo separation, clear highs and mids, and even a hint of bass, which is all important, considering some of the most popular Quest games are music-based (e.g. Beat Saber).
We also recently reported that Dolby Atmos support is coming to Quest headsets soon, meaning more immersive and spatial audio while watching movies – more good news.
However – one notable audio-related downgrade on the Quest 3S is that it does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile both the Quest 3, and even the old 2020 Quest 2 have it, as an option for those of us who prefer connecting our favorite wired headphones, as opposed to using the built-in speakers. So do keep that in mind.
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Battery life
This is an interesting one – while the more affordable Quest 3S has a smaller battery (4324 mAh) over the Quest 3 (5060 mAh), Meta actually rates it as having longer battery life.
Specifically, the Quest 3S should offer about 2.5 hours of general run time, while the Quest 3 – 2.2 hours.
There is one clear, significant reason as to why despite having a smaller battery, the Quest 3S offers slightly longer battery life – and that's its lower-res display. Driving a lower-resolution display, with a lower pixel density has its positives – power efficiency being one.
That aside, both headsets charge via a USB-C port on the side, charging cable included, and both headsets support Meta's Quest charging dock, for convenient "wireless" charging, sold separately.
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Specs comparison
So let's look at the raw numbers...
|Meta Quest 3S
|Meta Quest 3
|Price
|Starts at $299.99
|Starts at $499.99
|Storage options
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 512GB
|Display resolution
|1832 x 1920
|2064 x 2208
|Display pixel density
|773 PPI
|1218 PPI
|Display refresh rate
|90Hz, 120Hz
|72Hz, 80Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz
|Lenses
|Fresnel lenses
|Pancake lenses
|Field of view (degrees)
|96 horizontal / 90 vertical
|110 horizontal / 96 vertical
|IPD range
|TBA
|53-75 mm
|Eye tracking
|No
|No
|Hand tracking
|Yes
|Yes
|Passthrough fidelity
|Color (4MP, 18 PPD)
|Color (4MP, 18 PPD)
|Processor
|Snapdragon XR2 Gen2
|Snapdragon XR2 Gen2
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|Battery
|4324 mAh / 2.5 hours of general run time
|5060 mAh / 2.2 hours of general run time
|Headphone jack
|No
|Yes
|Weight
|TBA
|515g
|Release date
|October 15, 2024
|October 10, 2023
Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Verdict
The Meta Quest 3S | Image credit - Meta
So, which headset should you buy – the Meta Quest 3S, or the Quest 3?
Well, you saw the specs, and you've seen the downgrades you can expect for spending $200 less and going for the Quest 3S over the Quest 3.
But here's the thing – if this is going to be your first virtual reality experience, the Quest 3S will still blow you away, and satisfy your needs perfectly. Sure, its display is lower-res than the Quest 3, but that's only noticeable if you've already been spoiled by the latter. So if you want to save money, and this is your first time trying out VR – go for the cheaper Quest 3S; you won't regret it.
However, if you're upgrading from the Quest 2, by all means – spring for the Quest 3 if you actually want this to feel like a meaningful upgrade. Because the Quest 3 is, in fact, a massive upgrade over the Quest 2. The Quest 3S, however, isn't, since it's rocking the same (bad, in my opinion) lenses, and a lower-resolution screen.
If you only care about finally getting the color passthrough – sure, go for the Quest 3S, but if you actually want a more immersive VR experience over what you've experienced so far – the Quest 3 is obviously the better option for you.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: