Quest 3S vs Quest 3: which VR headset to buy, and how much of a downgrade is the 3S?

Quest 3S vs Quest 3: Verdict



So, which headset should you buy – the Meta Quest 3S, or the Quest 3 ?



Well, you saw the specs, and you've seen the downgrades you can expect for spending $200 less and going for the Quest 3S over the Quest 3 .



But here's the thing – if this is going to be your first virtual reality experience, the Quest 3S will still blow you away, and satisfy your needs perfectly. Sure, its display is lower-res than the Quest 3 , but that's only noticeable if you've already been spoiled by the latter. So if you want to save money, and this is your first time trying out VR – go for the cheaper Quest 3S; you won't regret it.



However, if you're upgrading from the Quest 2 , by all means – spring for the Quest 3 if you actually want this to feel like a meaningful upgrade. Because the Quest 3 is, in fact, a massive upgrade over the Quest 2 . The Quest 3S, however, isn't, since it's rocking the same (bad, in my opinion) lenses, and a lower-resolution screen.



This is where opting for the cheaper Quest 3S won't feel like a downgrade whatsoever. Both the Quest 3S and theshare the same processor, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen2, which in my experience offers buttery smooth multitasking, gaming, and whatever else you may want to do with your headset.Both AR/ VR headsets also share the same 8GB of RAM, and the same 128GB of base storage. However, the Quest 3S only has a 256GB storage option, if you're willing to pay extra for that, while thehas up to 512GB of storage.On the topic of storage – I believe most people will be fine with the 128GB option on both headsets. That's enough for tens of moderately-sized games and experiences. Everything else (movies, videos) you're likely to stream online via apps like Netflix, so storage isn't a concern, but you do you. If you need as much storage as you can get, theis your default choice.More good news – both the Quest 3S and theshare the same excellent, compact controllers, so opting for the cheaper Quest 3S doesn't mean you'll get stuck with the older, bulkiercontrollers with big plastic rings.So once again – the Quest 3S isn't a downgrade in this area.The controllers of the Quest 3S andhave a compact size, intuitive layout of buttons, thumbsticks and triggers that are positioned where your fingers will naturally rest.These aren't rechargeable controllers, so you'll need to swap their batteries for new ones every couple of weeks or so, depending on how often you use them, but that aside – I have nothing but good things to say about Meta's current VR controllers – they are excellent.We're yet to test the Quest 3S passthrough, but according to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, the mixed reality experience should be similar to the's – meaning color passthrough at a reasonably good resolution.From my months ofpassthrough experience – I'm very happy with it, and if the Quest 3S really matches it, or at least is close – then we have a budget mixed reality winner here.While the's passthrough understandably doesn't match what high-end options like the Apple Vision Pro offer, as it can be grainy and distorted, it's still extremely immersive and convincing, especially compared to other passthrough options we've tested, at a similar (or twice the) price.As for hand tracking, both headsets have that too. From my(andbefore it) hand tracking experience – it's a neat option to check out, but somewhat of a gimmick yet. It's just not as accurate and reliable as using the controllers is, nor is it nearly as practical as on theFor now, for me the Quest's hand tracking remains something I occasionally enable just to see how its progress is going, I get frustrated when it doesn't work as expected, and disable it. But your experience may differ, especially if you plan on doing stuff like web browsing in passthrough – when it actually works, it can feel quite magical.In any case, both the Quest 3S andhave optional hand tracking, and we can only hope it'll keep getting better with updates.Both the Quest 3S andshare the exact same, huge library of games built specifically for this hardware.Both are equally powerful headsets, so you can play your standalone Quest games on either, without worrying that you're missing out on anything, especially if you've chosen the Quest 3S.Both the Quest 3S andcan be used as PCVR headsets, if you have a powerful enough computer, ready for playing full-blown SteamVR games, such as Half-Life: Alyx, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and so on.We expect that the Quest 3S will share similar, if not identical speakers with the, which is fantastic news, as the's speakers are excellent. Loud, with great stereo separation, clear highs and mids, and even a hint of bass, which is all important, considering some of the most popular Quest games are music-based (e.g. Beat Saber).We also recently reported that Dolby Atmos support is coming to Quest headsets soon, meaning more immersive and spatial audio while watching movies – more good news.However – one notable audio-related downgrade on the Quest 3S is that it does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile both the, and even the old 2020have it, as an option for those of us who prefer connecting our favorite wired headphones , as opposed to using the built-in speakers. So do keep that in mind.This is an interesting one – while the more affordable Quest 3S has a smaller battery (4324 mAh) over the(5060 mAh), Meta actually rates it as having longer battery life.Specifically, the Quest 3S should offer about 2.5 hours of general run time, while the– 2.2 hours.There is one clear, significant reason as to why despite having a smaller battery, the Quest 3S offers slightly longer battery life – and that's its lower-res display. Driving a lower-resolution display, with a lower pixel density has its positives – power efficiency being one.That aside, both headsets charge via a USB-C port on the side, charging cable included, and both headsets support Meta's Quest charging dock, for convenient "wireless" charging, sold separately.So let's look at the raw numbers...