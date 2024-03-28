Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Looks like the Quest 3 Lite is still something that Tencent is interested in

By
Looks like the Quest 3 Lite is still something that Tencent is interested in
So, it appears that Meta and Tencent’s business relationship is still alive. This claim comes from The Information’s Wayne Ma. This insider has a solid track record when it comes to reading the movements of some of the best VR headsets out there.

This report completely contradicts the last one we discussed, which detailed how Zuckerberg stepped away from negotiations with Tencent. The entire debacle has formed quite the rollercoaster ride regarding the allegedly upcoming Quest 3 Lite.

As a move from both Tencent and Meta, a budget-friendly VR headset — which was rumored to launch globally, by the way — is the right call. This way, Tencent has a product that can compete with ByteDance’s Pico series and Meta has something to replace the Quest 2, which seems to be on a clearance sale at the time of writing.

Video Thumbnail

The Quest 3 Lite is rumored to be less powerful than the Quest 3, but still packing MR features.


What’s more interesting is that according to Wayne’s report, we’ve got a release window for the Quest 3 Lite too: Q4 of 2024. This falls in line with Meta’s typical release habits, targeting Q3 (July-September) for announcements and Q4 (October-December) for product releases.

But could the previously discussed fallout have actually happened, only for the two companies to join forces once again? Well, while we don’t have any proof that would suggest it, we do have something notable that happened a bit after that: the Pico 4S got leaked.

Tencent and ByteDance are pretty direct competitors in China. But Tencent doesn't have any VR headsets under its belt: something that is quickly becoming a requirement, as XR is probably going to become really impactful in the following decade. Hence: the need for a (renewed?) partnership with Meta.

The goal now is to get even more aggressive on price. For next year, Meta is planning a cheaper mixed-reality headset that looks a lot like the Quest 3 but uses less costly components, I’m told. Meta would then reposition the Quest 3 as its mid-tier offering. At the high end, the company would come up with a replacement for its failed Quest Pro. That product launched at $1,500 last year, only to see the price cut to $1,000 when it flopped with consumers.

— Mark Gurman, insider, October 2023


All of this — if actually true, mind you — means that we’ll get not just one, but two amped-up, budget-friendly XR headsets. And we may even get to see that happen by the end of 2024, which is really impressive.

And for the record: I already told you that 2024 is going to be the year that you try VR.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/324-200/Stako.jpg
Stanislav Serbezov
Stan, also known as Stako, is a smartphone enthusiast who loves exploring the limits of Android customization. His journey with mobile tech began with the Nokia 5110 and evolved with devices like the BlackBerry 9350 Curve and Samsung Galaxy A4. Despite his love for Android, he holds equal respect for Apple, considering the iPhone 4s as a significant milestone in mobile tech. Stan started his writing career early, contributing to MetalWorld, and harbors a passion for creative writing. Beyond smartphones, he's interested in photography, design, composition, and gaming, often preferring solo projects to hone his objective thinking. He's also an avid student of open-source technology and consoles, with a special fondness for the Pebble Watch, Arduboy, and Playdate.

Popular stories

The Quest 2 will cost you just $200 now. Do we even need a Quest Lite anymore?
The Quest 2 will cost you just $200 now. Do we even need a Quest Lite anymore?
PC VR on Vision Pro gets closer to reality and you can actually try it out now
PC VR on Vision Pro gets closer to reality and you can actually try it out now
Vision Pro’s next launch country may have gotten revealed and more are likely to follow
Vision Pro’s next launch country may have gotten revealed and more are likely to follow
Meta creates funding program to help developers make Quest 3 games
Meta creates funding program to help developers make Quest 3 games
Cult classic puzzle adventure Riven is getting a remake for VR devices
Cult classic puzzle adventure Riven is getting a remake for VR devices
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs update adds mixed reality mode
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs update adds mixed reality mode
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Witty city builder and political sim Tropico now available on Meta Quest
Witty city builder and political sim Tropico now available on Meta Quest
Apple reportedly finds partner to help launch the Vision Pro in China
Apple reportedly finds partner to help launch the Vision Pro in China
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs update adds mixed reality mode
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs update adds mixed reality mode
Vision Pro’s next launch country may have gotten revealed and more are likely to follow
Vision Pro’s next launch country may have gotten revealed and more are likely to follow
PC VR on Vision Pro gets closer to reality and you can actually try it out now
PC VR on Vision Pro gets closer to reality and you can actually try it out now
Cult classic puzzle adventure Riven is getting a remake for VR devices
Cult classic puzzle adventure Riven is getting a remake for VR devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless