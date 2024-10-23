Meta Quest 4 release date predictions, price, specs, and our wishlist

Quest 3

Jump to section:

Quest 2

Quest 3

Variants

Price and storage

Meta Quest 3

New features

Vision Pro

Specs, lenses, FOV and IPD range





Quest 3

Quest 3

Quest 2

Quest 3

Design



For now, we don't expect any radical changes in terms of design. The Meta Quest 4's two variants are likely to resemble the Quest 3 – with sensors up front and to the sides, a plastic build, hopefully lighter than before, although that's particularly unlikely.



For reference, the Quest 3 weighs 515 grams, while the Quest 2 was 503, so if anything, things could go up, especially if the Quest 4 gets wider FOV and a bigger display.



Controllers



Same as design, we don't expect the Quest 4's controllers to be any different than the Quest 3 ones, which are arguably perfect, and can't really get any better than this.



We could hope that Meta would drop their replaceable battery compartments in favor of built-in, rechargeable batteries, finally, but in line with keeping the costs down, this remains unlikely.



Should you wait for Meta Quest 4?

For now, we don't expect any radical changes in terms of design. The Meta Quest 4's two variants are likely to resemble the– with sensors up front and to the sides, a plastic build, hopefully lighter than before, although that's particularly unlikely.For reference, theweighs 515 grams, while thewas 503, so if anything, things could go up, especially if the Quest 4 gets wider FOV and a bigger display.Same as design, we don't expect the Quest 4's controllers to be any different than theones, which are arguably perfect, and can't really get any better than this.We could hope that Meta would drop their replaceable battery compartments in favor of built-in, rechargeable batteries, finally, but in line with keeping the costs down, this remains unlikely.

For now, in late 2024, we would advise you not to wait for the Meta Quest 4, as the Quest 3 and Quest 3S are currently early in their lifespans, and about perfect to get, if you want the latest and greatest from Meta, or you simply want to delve into AR/VR for the first time, without having to sell a kidney for an Apple Vision Pro .



However, if you're really okay with waiting, obviously the Meta Quest 4 could, and likely will improve upon what's out today. At the very least, we're hoping for a wider field of view and face tracking, which are no small upgrades. However, two years is a long time to wait, so again – it's probably best to just get the Quest 3S right now, if you want a budget introductory headset, or the Quest 3 , if you want the best Meta has to offer today.



