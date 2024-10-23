Meta Quest 4 release date predictions, price, specs, and our wishlist
Although the Meta Quest 3 and 3S just came out this year, we're already hearing leaks and rumors about the next mixed reality headset from the Facebook giant – the Meta Quest 4.
In this article, we'll combine the most interesting and reputable ones, in order to give you a good idea of what to expect from Meta's upcoming successor to the Quest 3.
And in the meantime, feel free to check out our Meta Quest 3 review, and our Quest 3S comparison against it, which are Meta's best current headset, and Meta's newest budget one, respectively.
Citing The Information, Twitter user Luna, who has been a consistently reliable source of news about upcoming Quest features and headset releases, pointed out a prediction that the Meta Quest 4 should come out in 2026.
With all that in mind, and based on the time of year previous Quest headsets came out, we can likely expect the Meta Quest 4 to be released sometime in mid-October of 2026.
The above-mentioned source also claims that the Meta Quest 4 will come in two variants, currently codenamed Prismo Low and Prismo High.
Judging by the codenames, their main differences, besides the price, will likely be the lens technology, and possibly screen resolution and viewing angle being better on the Prismo High.
The Oculus Quest 2 (as it was previously called) cost $299 at launch, for the base variant with 64GB of storage. The following Meta Quest 3 received a $200 price hike, launching at $499, but also with double the base storage – 128GB.
Since this base storage is where tech currently seems to plateau at, we can expect the Meta Quest 4 to also come with 128GB of base storage.
As for its price – considering it could come with new features that will surely raise the price further, we're currently skeptical that it will remain at $499, but who knows – there's always hope. Maybe the lower-end Prismo Low variant will, at least. Speaking of new features…
As with everything else on the topic of Meta Quest 4 right now, take this with a grain of salt, but there's been several hints that Meta wants to implement eye tracking into its future headsets (we'll pretend the Quest Pro doesn't exist).
And not just eye tracking, but full facial tracking, so your facial expressions could be translated to your VR character.
Still, it's not a stretch to assume Meta wants to compete with the Vision Pro, and its rumored upcoming cheaper variants, so facial tracking on the Meta Quest 4 makes perfect sense.
Supporting that, according to Mixed-News, Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth has stated that although eye tracking is difficult to implement (likely at a reasonable price, at least), it will eventually become standard for Quest headsets.
On the topic of specs, currently all we can do is speculate, but common sense dictates that the Meta Quest 4 will come with at least 8GB of RAM, like the Quest 3, and an upcoming Snapdragon XR3 or XR4 processor.
For the lenses, it makes sense for Meta to use the same great pancake lenses we have on the Quest 3, which remove the rainbow color effects and peripheral vision distortions that the Quest 2's fractal lenses had.
Still, we should expect an FOV increase, however small, which would still provide greater VR and mixed reality immersion than before. And Meta should (and likely is) striving to increase it, despite the current budgetary and technical limitations.
Lastly – IPD range. The Quest 3 is currently sitting at a very comfortable and satisfactory 53-75mm, so it's safe to assume we'll either get that on the Meta Quest 4, or a slight increase, which would cover even more people.
If you'd like to learn about IPD range, and why it matters a whole lot, in order for you get a comfortable VR experience
For now, we don't expect any radical changes in terms of design. The Meta Quest 4's two variants are likely to resemble the Quest 3 – with sensors up front and to the sides, a plastic build, hopefully lighter than before, although that's particularly unlikely.
Same as design, we don't expect the Quest 4's controllers to be any different than the Quest 3 ones, which are arguably perfect, and can't really get any better than this.
We could hope that Meta would drop their replaceable battery compartments in favor of built-in, rechargeable batteries, finally, but in line with keeping the costs down, this remains unlikely.
- Release date
- Variants
- Price and storage
- New features
- Specs, lenses, FOV and IPD range
- Design
- Controllers
- Should you wait for Meta Quest 4?
Release date
Considering Meta's ever growing focus on AR/VR technology, we can expect shorter gaps between generational Quest releases. The fact that the previous Quest 2 and Quest 3 had a 3-year gap between them, means a shorter 2-year one for the next iteration is very reasonable.
|Meta Quest release schedule
|Meta Quest 2
|October 13, 2020
|Meta Quest 3
|October 10, 2023
|Meta Quest 3S
|October 15, 2024
|Meta Quest 4
|October 10-15, 2026 (speculated)
Variants
We can reasonably expect this to mean a more budget-oriented Meta Quest 4, and a higher-end Meta Quest 4 model, respectively, to be released at the same time.
Price and storage
The Oculus Quest 2 (as it was previously called) cost $299 at launch, for the base variant with 64GB of storage. The following Meta Quest 3 received a $200 price hike, launching at $499, but also with double the base storage – 128GB.
Since this base storage is where tech currently seems to plateau at, we can expect the Meta Quest 4 to also come with 128GB of base storage.
As for its price – considering it could come with new features that will surely raise the price further, we're currently skeptical that it will remain at $499, but who knows – there's always hope. Maybe the lower-end Prismo Low variant will, at least. Speaking of new features…
New features
Even cooler – this could mean the Quest 4 could be capable of Apple Vision Pro-ish hologram-like video calling, where your real face and upper body is visible to the other person live, but this could just be us getting a bit too optimistic.
Specs, lenses, FOV and IPD range
Meta Quest 3 lenses (Image credit - PhoneArena)
As for FOV (field of view), we've heard rumors that Meta really wants to increase it, understandably so, but doing so would not only increase the headset's price, as it's expensive to implement, and evidently would make the headset bulkier. Because wider FOV would also require a bigger high-res display, on top of simply bigger lenses, which is all pricey.
If you'd like to learn about IPD range, and why it matters a whole lot, in order for you get a comfortable VR experience
Design
The Meta Quest 4 will likely feature a similar design and build quality to the Quest 3 shown here (Image credit - PhoneArena)
For reference, the Quest 3 weighs 515 grams, while the Quest 2 was 503, so if anything, things could go up, especially if the Quest 4 gets wider FOV and a bigger display.
Controllers
The Meta Quest 3 controllers are pretty much perfectly compact and ergonomic (Image credit - PhoneArena)
Should you wait for Meta Quest 4?
For now, in late 2024, we would advise you not to wait for the Meta Quest 4, as the Quest 3 and Quest 3S are currently early in their lifespans, and about perfect to get, if you want the latest and greatest from Meta, or you simply want to delve into AR/VR for the first time, without having to sell a kidney for an Apple Vision Pro.
However, if you're really okay with waiting, obviously the Meta Quest 4 could, and likely will improve upon what's out today. At the very least, we're hoping for a wider field of view and face tracking, which are no small upgrades. However, two years is a long time to wait, so again – it's probably best to just get the Quest 3S right now, if you want a budget introductory headset, or the Quest 3, if you want the best Meta has to offer today.
