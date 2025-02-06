Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Zenfone 12 Ultra vs Zenfone 11 Ultra: find the differences

Asus
Intro


The Asus Zenfone used to be the "Compact flagship" of Android land. The last one! Until the Zenfone 10, that is, which is now 2 years old. Since then, Asus gave up on trying to support that segment of the market — apparently, it's very, very small. Last year’s Zenfone 11 Ultra, was anything but compact. With a 6.8-inch screen, it was about the size of the humongous Galaxy S24 Ultra.

And now, the Zenfone 12 Ultra comes in the same shell. Actually, quite literally — it's the same shape, size, and build. Minor facelifts here and there, and of course — new hardware inside.

But does the Zenfone 12 Ultra come with enough new features and updates to warrant its existence. Or is a discounted Zenfone 11 Ultra the better option in 2025?

Zenfone 12 Ultra vs Zenfone 11 Ultrra differences explained:

Zenfone 12 UltraZenfone 11 Ultra
Repeat of the same design, clean back with no accentsExtra-large Zenfone build, as big as contemporary phablets 
Updates 6-axis gimbal optical image stabilizer6-axis gimbal OIS
Comes with Android 15, will get Android 17Came with Android 14, will get Android 16
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 3 nmQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 4 nm
12 GB / 256 GB
16 GB / 512 GB		12 GB / 256 GB
16 GB / 512 GB
Loud, bassy stereo speakers, headphone jackLoud, bassy stereo speakers, headphone jack
5,500 mAh battery
65 W wired
15 W wireless		5,500 mAh battery
65 W wired
15 W wireless

Well that's a bit awkward. The differences are small, from the outside — miniscule. Let's delve a bit deeper.

Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

Pass me the Zenfone 12 Ultra. No, that's the 11 ultra


The Zenfone 12 Ultra closely follows in the curves of the Zenfone 11 Ultra. In fact, some may say that it's encased in the very same body. It features a massive 6.8-inch display, an aluminum frame, and a matte glass back. While the 11 Ultra had a few streaks on its back to give it a bit of an aggressive styling, the Zenfone 12 Ultra opts for a cleaner look, with only a small, subtle logo centered on the back glass. The camera module on the 12 Ultra is slightly redesigned — it still sticks out, but it's overall a smaller block.

Neither of these phones have any extra buttons or gaming triggers, despite the fact that they look like a "ROG Phone lite". Power button and volume rocker is all you'll find — decently clicky and responsive on both. Their aluminum frames are made of 100% recycled material — good on Asus — and feel nice, cold, and smooth in the hand. And the bodies are IP68 rated for water- and dust-resistance.

The Zenfone 12 Ultra is available in three colors: Ebony Black, Sage Green, and Sakura White (it's pink, despite the name). The Zenfone 11 Ultra was available on more color options — Eternal Black, Misty Grey, Skyline Blue, Verdure Green, and Desert Sand. So already, we are feeling like some things went missing.



They weigh about the same at 220 g vs 224 g, and measure pretty much the same at 163.8 x 77 x 8.9 mm vs 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm (Zenfone 12 Ultra vs 11 Ultra, respectively).



The displays are 6.78" in diagonal and have AMOLED panels made by Samsung. The resolution on both is 2400 x 1080 pixels, making for a PPI of 388. Purists would say "not sharp enough", but we find them to be nicely detailed. They are LTPO and can go from 1 Hz for always-on-display to 120 Hz for super-smooth animations. Within games, you can get them to 144 Hz for that extra oomph. But yes, they look and operate the same. And you have color calibration options within settings to tune them to taste — from saturated and cold to realistic and warm.

Display Measurements:




Our measurements also reaffirm that these are more or less the same panels. Of course, there are minor tolerances, but you will get the same 2,500 nit peak brightness and same 5.9 nit minimum brightness. That latter one is still a disappointment — it's not ideal for nighttime viewing, where you want 1 nit or less.

Performance and Software

Elite vs 3rd gen



The Zenfone is considered a flagship, therefore it gets the flagship chip of the year. That'd be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite this year — the first 3 nm Snapdragon with more power and more energy efficiency (and more heat). Thus far, every other phone that has launched with the Elite has beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in their predecessor. Surely, we'll get the same results?

Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra2475
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra2306
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra7246
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra7216
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra5201
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra5210
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra4672
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra3256
View all


Surprisingly, no we did not. In fact, the Zenfone 12 Ultra hovers around the score of the Zenfone 11 Ultra. Why? Maybe thermals were an issue, or maybe Asus wants to keep the top score for the ROG Phone. It bears mention that, when it throttles, the Zenfone 12 Ultra throttles much less than the 11 Ultra did (3DMark low scores).

Both of these models come with either 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage, or 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. Those are LPDDR5X anf UFS4.0 chips, so we do get the fast hardware treatment, no worries there.

The software here is Android 15 on the Zenfone 12 Ultra. The 11 Ultra should get it soon. It comes with some new AI features, but we can't say which ones will also be available on the Zenfone 11 Ultra. Though, anything that's Google-provided (like Circle to Seach) definitely will.

  • AI summary for websites and documents
  • AI live translation for calls (even through 3rd party apps like WhatsApp)
  • AI transcript for voice recordings
  • Semantic Search
  • Cirle to Search with Google
  • AI object tracking when recording video
  • AI-assisted video portrait mode
  • AI Voice Clarity to clear noises from videos
  • AI Magic Fill (Magic Eraser)
  • AI Photo Unblur

The ZenUI interface is very light and vanilla-Android-like. But it comes with a pretty modest update commitment — 2 Android builds post-release, and 4 years of security patches. That goes for both Zenfones here.

Camera

Same specs, but new gimbal


Last year, Asus started putting physical gimbal stabilizers in the ROG Phones and Zenfones — kind of part of the reason why the camera module looks a bit blocky. This year, the stabilizer was "upgraded" with a couple extra degrees of stabilization added. That's cool, but the camera sensors seem to be the same. And the post-processing hasn't gotten an upgrade, too, which was and us much-neeeded.

PhoneArena Camera Score:


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra 141 144 73 20 27 25
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra 135 139 75 19 25 20
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra 141 138 79 21 23 16
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra 135 131 75 21 23 13
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


And that can be see in our benchmark score. We use specific, set-in-stone processes to measure sharpness, exposure, and the overall camera experience. The Zenfone 12 Ultra doesn't show much improvement over the Zenfone 11 Ultra. And they are both lagging behind the competition.

Main Camera




The Zenfone camera struggles with details, dynamic range, and colors. Unfortunately, this hasn't approved this year. In fact, both cameras seem to deliver identical performance. Fine details are jagged and oversharpened, with some halo-ing around them. The colors and contrast of the Zenfone 12 Ultra are a step above the 11 Ultra, we will give it that. Its pictures are more textured and slightly more realistic, compared to the pink-ish pale imaging of the Zenfone 11 Ultra. But it still has a long way to go.



It doesn't get better in low-light situations when the phones amp the exposure up. Skintone gets easily washed out, and dynamics take yet another hit. The Zenfone 12 Ultra photo lacks detail and looks a bit like a painting with its wide contrast and sudden shifts in exposure. The Zenfone 11 Ultra photo is more evenly exposed, but looks a bit uncanny, with a pale skintone and lack of depth in the details.

Zoom Quality




The oversharpening is even more apparent when you reach for that zoom slider. At 10x, the phones generally keep it together to give you a clear photo, but not for beautiful memorabilia. Exposure starts to suffer, and details are visibly oversharpened by the software, giving you very clear halos and weird jagged edges.

Ultra-wide Camera




The ultra-wide camera of the Zenfone 12 Ultra does feel like it has been tuned to have a similar color reproduction as the main one, where the Zenfone 11 Ultra veers towards more saturated colors, and neon-blue skies. But you will notice that both create HDR ghosts — look at those birds! Again, not ideal, nowhere near what we'd want from a 2025 flagship phone.

Selfies




Unfortunately, skintones remain pale and yellowish even with the selfie camera. And even though both front snappers have a 32 MP sensor underneath, we can't promise you much detail there. Yes, beard and hair will appear sharp, thanks to the software. But details like wrinkles in the skin dissapear in a smoothed mush.

More Camera Samples




Battery Life and Charging

And again — same



The Zenfone 11 Ultra came with a 5,500 mAh battery. The Zenfone 12 Ultra... we are spotting a pattern here — comes with the same battery in the same-sized body. What's left to ask is "will the 3 nm Snapdragon drain less battery?". Well, we put them to the test:

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
5500 mAh
 8h 15min 16h 16min 12h 30min 14h 18min
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra
5500 mAh
 7h 10min 16h 3min 9h 47min 12h 13min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra
5500 mAh
 0h 45min Untested 74% Untested
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
5500 mAh
 0h 47min 1h 57min 76% 28%
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


Well, it seems the Zenfone 11 Ultra is actually better in this field. More energy-efficient or not, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is a battery-guzzling beast. Though, the Zenfone 12 Ultra definitely keeps it together for a long time. It's a bit of a shocker that it's the YouTube streaming that knocks it down. But when it comes to gaming or constant web browsing, we still got it to run for well north of 10 hours.

Audio Quality and Haptics


Same body, same battery, did we expect different speakers? The Zenfone 12 Ultra is tuned slightly differently, with a bit of a shift in the bass, but nothing noteworthy. Both of these phones have loud, meaty speakers that you can fine-tune with an EQ baked into the software. And both click and clack with the same, responsive haptic motors.

Specs Comparison


Overall, if we have to find what's different about these phones, we have to look at the specs underneath the shells. Well, here we go:

Asus Zenfone 12 UltraAsus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Repeat of the same design, clean back with no accentsExtra-large Zenfone build, as big as contemporary phablets
6.45 x 3.03 x 0.35 inches
(163.8 x 77 x 8.9 mm)
220 g		6.45 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches
(163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm)
224 g
Recycled aluminum frame, matte glass backRecycled aluminum frame, matte glass back
The fastest Qualcomm chip –– the 3nm Snapdragon 8 EliteSnapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, 4 nm, still pretty good
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 frontGorilla Glass Victus 2 front
6.8-inch Samsung AMOLED display
1-120 Hz, 144 Hz available when gaming		6.8-inch Samsung AMOLED display
1-120 Hz, 144 Hz available when gaming
12 GB / 256 GB
16 GB / 512 GB
LPDDR5X / UFS4.0		12 GB / 256 GB
16 GB / 512 GB
LPDDR5X / UFS4.0
50 MP main camera
13 MP ultrawide
32 MP 3x zoom camera

32 MP front camera		50 MP main camera
13 MP ultrawide
32 MP 3x zoom camera

32 MP front camera
5,500 mAh
65 W wired
15 W Qi1.3 wireless charging (no magnets)		5,500 mAh
65 W wired
15 W Qi1.3 wireless charging (no magnets)

Which one should you buy?



Let's say you are dead-set on buying a Zenfone because... you have your reasons. It's really hard to argue that the Zenfone 12 Ultra is the better pick here. The only thing that comes to mind is that its software support will ensure that you will get Android 17 and security patches up until early 2029, whereas the Zenfone 11 Ultra will stop at Android 16 with patches until 2028. Yeah, Asus still commits to 2 Android builds and 4 years of software patches.

So, if you happen to come across a Zenfone 11 Ultra at an incredible discount, and are wondering to yourself "Hey, maybe the Zenfone 12 Ultra is much better and worth full price?". No, jump on that deal.



https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

