Zenfone 12 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: one of these is not an Ultra

The Asus Zenfone used to be the only "compact flagship" among Androids. But that ended with the Zenfone 10. Since the Zenfone 11, Asus slapped the Ultra moniker to the phones and start making them huge. Galaxy Ultra level huge.



Now, the Zenfone 12 Ultra follows suit, housed in the same chassis — quite literally, as its shape, size, and build remain unchanged, with only minor design tweaks and, of course, upgraded internals. It's as big as the



Design and Display Quality

OK, one of these is prettier









The Zenfone 12 Ultra closely follows in the curves of the Zenfone 11 Ultra. It cleans up some accented streaks that the old model used to have, but still retains a rather pokey camera bump. Weirdly placed, too, the Zenfone 12 Ultra looks a bit... bland. One might say it has a "clean" design, but the camera module is definitely an acquired taste.



We're not sparing the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's camera module here. Although it exudes confidence with its huge lens rings, those are just tacked-on there. The lenses are not bigger, they are about the same as an S24 Ultra, it's just that Samsung made the decision to have these huge floating rings on the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's back. Perfect lint-collectors, for sure!



But as an overall package, the Galaxy S25 Ultra does look better. It's also more fun to hold with its new flat sides and titanium finishes.



The Zenfone 12 Ultra is available in three colors: Ebony Black, Sage Green, and Sakura White (it's pink, despite the name). The Galaxy S25 Ultra appears more fun to shop for, as it comes in four standard colors — Titanium Black, Gray, Silverblue, and Whitesilver — plus three exclusive Samsung.com colors, which are Titanium Jadegreen, Jetblack, and Pinkgold. But none of them are vibrant or popping in any way, Samsung maintains the standard that expensive flagships should have a bit of a more grounded and "serious" look.



They weigh about the same at 220 g vs 218 g, for the Zenfone and Galaxy, respectfully. They also measure similarly at 163.8 x 77 x 8.9 mm vs 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm.







The Samsung has a slightly larger display, thanks to its new thin bezels. The S25 Ultra now has a 6.9-inch panel, where the Zenfone 12 Ultra has a 6.78-inch one. Both are AMOLED tech, and both are actually made by Samsung. They are LTPO panels with a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. The Zenfone can, technically, hit 144 Hz, but that's only available while gaming, from the Game Genie overlay.



Display Measurements:





Galaxy S25 Ultra — 2,600 nits. But we do measure 20% APL, which is more representative of "real world" use. Both phones comfortably go beyond 2,000 nits, which is plenty bright, so excellent results. Where the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a clear winner is with minimum brightness. It can go below 1 nit, which is great for nighttime viewing, whereas the Zenfone 12 Ultra can't go below 5.9 nits — not an ideal bedside companion.



Performance and Software

One Elite is built different









Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra 2964 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3137 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra 9302 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 9769 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra 5201 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 6208 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra 4672 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 2981 View all



So, on to the benchmarks!

Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra does better at raw CPU scores, as it's a teensy bit faster. However, the 3DMark results are interesting. Yes, the Zenfone 12 Ultra starts off with a lower high-score when both phones are cool. But when it gets to throttling, the Galaxy S25 Ultra falls much lower, showing that the thermal solution inside the Zenfone 12 Ultra is better.



The software here is Android 15 on both phones. Zenfone 12 Ultra dresses it up in ZenUI, which looks like Vanilla Android, but adds a couple of custom features on top. Of course, this year, the word is AI. The Zenfone 12 Ultra now also has AI summary for websites and documents, live translation for voice calls, transcription of voice recordings, Google's Circle to Search, a Magic Eraser in Photos (called AI Magic Fill), and Photo Unblur. These features are also present in Galaxy AI or provided by Google via Gemini or the Photos app.





Camera Does a gimbal stabilizer stand a chance against Samsung's powerhouse?



Asus' selling point for its camera modules is a gimbal stabilizer. It's slightly upgraded this year, supposedly to reduce jitters in video and blurry pictures even more. But we can hardly complain about Samsung's stabilization. And Samsung puts a lot of eggs in the camera basket, with a total of 4 cameras on the back (two are for zooming), and a lot of software features in the app. Plus, it's image processing is just... better.

PhoneArena Camera Score:

Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 165 87 23 27 28 Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra 141 144 73 20 27 25 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 150 75 21 28 26 Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra 141 138 79 21 23 16 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page



And that is reflected in our benchmark scores. We follow strict, standardized procedures to evaluate sharpness, exposure, and overall camera performance. And the points reveal that the Zenfone 12 Ultra doesn’t quite match up to the Galaxy S25 Ultra ’s camera. But let's look at some samples:



Main Camera

< Zenfone 12 Ultra Galaxy S25 Ultra >



The Zenfone 12 Ultra's camera still hasn't gotten dynamics down. It can often crush shadows, or look a bit too exposed. Colors are mostly cool, and details are a bit too oversharpened. The Galaxy S25 Ultra surprised us with tuned up sharpening algorithms this year. That is to say, it doesn't go as hard anymore. "Soft detail" they call it, since the fine figures aren't lost, but they don't appear jagged or aura-like. Its handling of high dynamics is fantastic, and colors look closer to reality.



< Zenfone 12 Ultra Galaxy S25 Ultra >



In low light, the Galaxy S25 Ultra maintains a good handle on dynamics and gives us a balanced image with enough contrast to give it texture. Colors and skintones are handled well. The Zenfone 12 Ultra feels challenged here, with sharp contrast and a flattening of the bright areas. Skintone is a bit pale and washed out.



Zoom Quality

< Zenfone 12 Ultra 10x Galaxy S25 Ultra 10x >



Sammsung takes pride in its zoom algorithms. Some sharpening can be seen here, as the camera needs to digitally enhance the image beyond 5x, which is its longest optical lens. The Zenfone image is a bit darker, with a bit more software sharpening, but not much worse.



Ultra-wide Camera

< Zenfone 12 Ultra UW Galaxy S25 Ultra UW >



The ultra-wide camera of the Zenfone 12 Ultra scored a better color calibration this year, to stick closer to the main camera. Its exposure is also better here, compared to the S25 Ultra. But that HDR is pretty bad — check out the ghost gulls flying through the air.



Selfies

< Zenfone 12 Ultra selfie Galaxy S25 Ultra selfie >



The 32 MP selfie camera of the Zenfone 12 Ultra sounds impressive on paper. However, it also suffers from lack of vibrancy and very pale skintones.



More Camera Samples





The gimbal stabilizer of the Zenfone 12 Ultra does give us very buttery smooth motion, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra seems to be doing plenty fine with its own OIS and software assistance. The colors from the Zenfone footage are more vibrant, but details are a bit oversharpened, and some halos around vegetation can be spotted — probably HDR. The Galaxy S25 Ultra footage is more balanced, but it does look a bit colder in this direct comparison. However, it handles highlights a bit better where the Zenfone burned them out. And the green grass looks a bit more realistic, which is something Samsung hasn't always been the best at!

Battery Life and Charging Large phones, large batteries







The Zenfone 12 Ultra comes with a 5,500 mAh battery, while Samsung is still not comfortable in pushing the envelope so it sticks to 5,000 mAh. It's interesting to see how the identical chipsets with fairly similar screens will fare. Is it all in the software optimization? Here's how our battery test went:



PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra 5500 mAh 7h 10min 16h 3min 9h 47min 12h 13min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra 5500 mAh 0h 45min Untested 74% Untested Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Well, that's a surprise. We did expect a difference in performance, but a small one. And we definitely did not expect the Galaxy S25 Ultra , with its smaller battery, to last longer. And much longer on a couple of those tests — 4+ hours when constantly browsing the web, 2+ hours for gaming. The only test where the Zenfone took the lead was the infinite YouTube playlist. Samsungs, for some reason, always struggle on this one.





When it comes to charging, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is faster, thanks to supporting a 65 W charger. The Galaxy S24 Ultra tops out at 45 W on the wire, but does support up to 15 W wirelessly, so does the Zenfone.





Audio Quality and Haptics





Both of these phones have stereo speakers with a good amount of bass and loudness to them. The Zenfone 12 Ultra can sound a bit more mushy, with a hefty bottom mid, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra sounds a bit more cleaned up, if a little honky in the upper midrange. If we were to pick a winner, we'd say the S25 Ultra sounds a bit better.





For haptics, the playing field is even. These have strong, accurate motors that click very nicely as you navigate around the interface.





Specs Comparison





Which one should you buy?









The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the clear winner here. Better-tuned hardware, clearly better camera, extra features like the S Pen and we did not even mention Dex. Plus, you get 7 years of software updates where the Zenfone only promises 2 Android builds and 4 years of security patches. Not to mention, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is just easier to get, as the Zenfone availability will be quite limited this year — probably not coming to the US.





Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at €1,470. Clearly, that's quite the uptick in price, but even a All of that said, Asus still wants to sell it for €1,099 (512 GB version) in Europe, where thestarts at €1,470. Clearly, that's quite the uptick in price, but even a Galaxy S25+ will do better and serve you longer (or it should) than the Zenfone 12 Ultra. Sorry, as much as we like what Asus usually does, this phone is not exactly it.











