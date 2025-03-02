Xiaomi 15 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score revealed: Tied for the gold medal with the Galaxy S25 Ultra!





Main Camera





Xiaomi 15 Ultra daytime camera samples





The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has an excellent main camera, that's pretty much tied with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of overall quality. It delivers super-sharp images with very natural detail with zero overprocessing or oversharpening, making for photos that are extremely easy to love. The dynamics are also excellent, with the camera never burning out the highlights or squishing the shadows too much. Exposure is usually perfect, but just sometimes, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra likes to throw in some character by delivering more contrasty images. Not a bad thing at all, but worthy mentioning.





Xiaomi 15 Ultra samples









Thanks to the 50MP 3X camera, we get excellent portraits and people shots that feel alive and very natural. You could get better quality from the longer periscope, but the telephoto has the perfect focal length for the most intimate portraits.





At lower light, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra once again provides impressive results––exceptional low-light capabilities with tack-sharp details and lovely colors. Certainly an splendid companion for nighttime shutterbugs.





Xiaomi 15 Ultra low-light camera samples









Zoom Quality





Xiaomi 15 Ultra zoom samples

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra delivers one of the best zoom spreads we've seen. The quality is great in all photos from 1X to 120X. Yes, even at 120X, where we can see some intricate details on a statue that's nearly a kilometer away.



The star of the show and the main culprit for this spectacular performance is the 200MP 4.3X periscope, which has more than enough resolution in its sensor to bring out the best of digital and optical zoom. This makes the Xiaomi 15 Ultra extremely versatile even beyond 10X zoom, which is normally considered the psychological frontier after which you can expect major dropoff in quality. That's not the case here: we get very decent image quality that falls off less than what we expected.





Xiaomi 15 Ultra telephoto samples





Ultra-wide Camera







Xiaomi Ultra ultrawide daytime samples





The ultrawide of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is very good, too. It brings more of that lovely detail, and while dynamics are slightly worse in comparison with the main camera, resulting in slightly darker shadows and highlights that sometimes feel as if they're about to burn, the camera delivers great results. There's some distortion at the corners, though.





Front Camera





Xiaomi 15 Ultra selfie samples





The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a good selfie camera, but admittedly, it's the worst one of the lot. It delivers detailed selfies, but the colors and the subject exposure aren't better than what you'd get from a Galaxy S25 Ultra , iPhone 16 Pro Max , or even a Pixel 9 Pro XL .





Video





The phone can capture 8K videos at 30fps, but more impressive here is the 4K120fps video recording, supported on the main and periscope cameras. The Galaxy S25 Ultra can also capture 4K120fps footage that can be used for cinematic slo-mos, but only in Video Pro mode, and only with the main and ultrawide cameras, so the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a slight advantage here.



Videos taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra look great, with exceptional detail, great dynamic range, and lovely colors. The phone is on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in most areas, but Samsung's flagship exposes the scene slightly better. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is way more detailed, though.













Main Camera - Video









The main camera delivers excellent quality! Crisp details, no oversharpening, great dynamics, true-to-life colors, and magnificent color science. On top of that, the camera is very well stabilized, so footage will be perfectly stable even if you move around briskly. Great!





Ultrawide camera - Video









The ultrawide camera delivers crisp and lovely footage. It's stabilized very well, too.





Zoom camera - Video









We get lots of natural detail here, with no overprocessing or oversharpening present.





Selfie camera - Video









Selfie videos taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra are okay. The dynamics are fine, as well as the details.





Conclusion



