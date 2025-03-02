Xiaomi 15 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score revealed: Tied for the gold medal with the Galaxy S25 Ultra!
Up Next:
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra flagship phone is here, and from the very first glance, it's clear that this one is a spectacular camera phone. If we talk about the Silver Chrome model, in particular, it even resembles a classic Leica camera with a dual-tone design and even a small viewfinder like doodad at the back.
Xiaomi even sells a matching camera kit that essentially turns your phone into a point-and-shoot camera, with all the bells and whistles that a dedicated shutterbug would enjoy.
But what's the hardware on board? What makes the Xiaomi 15 Ultra an impressive camera aside from the neat design language?
First things first, let's compare the camera specs between Xiaomi's new flagship and Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra phone, which is currently sitting at the top of our Camera Score test.
Read more: Xiaomi 15 Ultra review
|Xiaomi 15 Ultra
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Main camera
50MP F1.63 23mm
OIS, Laser
Sony LYT-900
Sensor size: 1-inch
3.2μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
|Main camera
200MP F1.7 24mm
PDAF, Laser, OIS
Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Sensor size: 1/1.3" 0.6µm
New ProVisual Engine
Telephoto camera
50MP F1.8 70mm (3.0X optical zoom)
OIS
Sony IMX858
Telemacro photography
|Telephoto camera
10MP F2.4 67mm (3.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX754
Sensor size: 1/3.52" 1.12µm
Periscope
200MP F2.6 100mm (4.3X optical zoom)
OIS
HP9
2.24µm pixels
Periscope
50MP F3.4 111mm (5.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sony IMX854
Sensor size: 1/2.52", 0.7µm
Ultrawide camera
50MP F2.2 14mm (23º FOV)
ISOCELL JN5 sensor
1.28µm pixels
|Ultrawide camera
50MP, F1.9, 13mm, 120º FoV
ISOCELL S5KJN3
Front-facing camera
32MP F2.0 21mm (90º FOV)
HDR, Portrait mode
|Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2
HDR, Portrait mode
And then we move on to the rather imposing camera island, which towers above the rest of the backplate, and can be even called camera "volcano". It houses the impressive quad-camera setup of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, helmed by an impressive 1-inch sensor. This allows the Xiaomi 15 Ultra to join an exclusive club of devices that feature such a large sensor, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn't among them.
Next up, we have a rather appealing high-res 200MP periscope camera, which has a mere 4.3X native zoom, but thanks to the high resolution of the sensor, cropping in delivers optically excellent results. The phone supports up to 120X digital zoom, and surprisingly, results are great even at this zoom level.
The rest of the cameras are two 50MP ones, a 3X telephoto that comes in very useful for portraits and telemacro photography, while the other one is your standard ultrawide snapper.
Most importantly, how does it compare to other popular cameraphones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Pixel 9 Pro XL?
Let's first reveal the Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera score:
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
158
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
165
BEST 87
85
BEST 29
29
BEST 26
26
BEST 30
26
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
150
BEST 80
78
BEST 27
26
BEST 24
21
BEST 28
25
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Score compared to its rivals
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page
Surprise, surprise, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is currently tied with the Galaxy S25 Ultra at the very top of our dedicated camera test!
With a total score of 158, both devices currently dwell at the very top, though the Galaxy S25 Ultra achieves a slightly higher score in the still photography test, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra edges forward in the video-recording one. Still, both impress with their overall performance.
Recommended Stories
Trailing behind are the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Pixel 9 Pro XL scored 154 and 151 points, respectively. This doesn't mean they take bad photos or videos, on the contrary: the Xiaomi and the Samsung just perform better.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera spider chart
Main Camera
Xiaomi 15 Ultra daytime camera samples
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has an excellent main camera, that's pretty much tied with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of overall quality. It delivers super-sharp images with very natural detail with zero overprocessing or oversharpening, making for photos that are extremely easy to love. The dynamics are also excellent, with the camera never burning out the highlights or squishing the shadows too much. Exposure is usually perfect, but just sometimes, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra likes to throw in some character by delivering more contrasty images. Not a bad thing at all, but worthy mentioning.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra samples
Thanks to the 50MP 3X camera, we get excellent portraits and people shots that feel alive and very natural. You could get better quality from the longer periscope, but the telephoto has the perfect focal length for the most intimate portraits.
Telemacro with the telephoto lens
At lower light, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra once again provides impressive results––exceptional low-light capabilities with tack-sharp details and lovely colors. Certainly an splendid companion for nighttime shutterbugs.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra low-light camera samples
Zoom Quality
Xiaomi 15 Ultra zoom samples
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra delivers one of the best zoom spreads we've seen. The quality is great in all photos from 1X to 120X. Yes, even at 120X, where we can see some intricate details on a statue that's nearly a kilometer away.
The star of the show and the main culprit for this spectacular performance is the 200MP 4.3X periscope, which has more than enough resolution in its sensor to bring out the best of digital and optical zoom. This makes the Xiaomi 15 Ultra extremely versatile even beyond 10X zoom, which is normally considered the psychological frontier after which you can expect major dropoff in quality. That's not the case here: we get very decent image quality that falls off less than what we expected.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra telephoto samples
Ultra-wide Camera
The ultrawide of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is very good, too. It brings more of that lovely detail, and while dynamics are slightly worse in comparison with the main camera, resulting in slightly darker shadows and highlights that sometimes feel as if they're about to burn, the camera delivers great results. There's some distortion at the corners, though.
Front Camera
Xiaomi 15 Ultra selfie samples
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a good selfie camera, but admittedly, it's the worst one of the lot. It delivers detailed selfies, but the colors and the subject exposure aren't better than what you'd get from a Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max, or even a Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Video
The phone can capture 8K videos at 30fps, but more impressive here is the 4K120fps video recording, supported on the main and periscope cameras. The Galaxy S25 Ultra can also capture 4K120fps footage that can be used for cinematic slo-mos, but only in Video Pro mode, and only with the main and ultrawide cameras, so the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a slight advantage here.
Videos taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra look great, with exceptional detail, great dynamic range, and lovely colors. The phone is on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in most areas, but Samsung's flagship exposes the scene slightly better. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is way more detailed, though.
Videos taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra look great, with exceptional detail, great dynamic range, and lovely colors. The phone is on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in most areas, but Samsung's flagship exposes the scene slightly better. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is way more detailed, though.
Main Camera - Video
Screen capture from Xiaomi 15 Ultra main camera video
The main camera delivers excellent quality! Crisp details, no oversharpening, great dynamics, true-to-life colors, and magnificent color science. On top of that, the camera is very well stabilized, so footage will be perfectly stable even if you move around briskly. Great!
Ultrawide camera - Video
Screen capture from Xiaomi 15 Ultra ultrawide video
The ultrawide camera delivers crisp and lovely footage. It's stabilized very well, too.
Zoom camera - Video
Screen capture from Xiaomi 15 Ultra periscope video
We get lots of natural detail here, with no overprocessing or oversharpening present.
Selfie camera - Video
Screen capture from Galaxy S25 Ultra selfie video
Selfie videos taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra are okay. The dynamics are fine, as well as the details.
Conclusion
Overall, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a very strong contender that's pretty much tied with the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the top spot in our Camera Score test. It's good to see competition mounting up so quickly, challenging Samsung's spot at the top.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra surely has it all: great dynamics, superb detail and sharpness, and lovely natural colors. It performs extremely well in all types of scenarios and performs excellent in almost all.
The only downsides here are the selfie camera, which is just okay and doesn't shine with anything in particular. Still, the rear camera setup is more than enticing to forgive that little shortcoming.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: