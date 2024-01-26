One of those panels is exactly the OnePlus 12 and Oppo Find X7 Ultra 4500-nit screen that is exclusive and has been developed in cooperation with BOE. It sports the latest and most advanced LTPO 4.0 technology, meaning that it is not only more frugal at the same brightness level, but also allows for much higher peak brightness levels, more granular refresh rates and eye-preserving PWM frequencies, as well as near perfect wide gamut coverage and HDR performance, even outdoors. Last but not least, the harmful blue light emissions are restricted to below 6% to preserve your retinas and good night's sleep, boasts BOE:

Notice something eyebrow-raising? While the record-setting performance of the 4500-nit panel in most other aspects is indisputable, even a professional third-party measuring equipment couldn't register said 4,500 nits metric. At best, even at 1% APL, or maximum power sent to about 45,000 pixels displaying bright white, the OnePlus 12 panel mustered 2,675 nits of peak brightness. What gives?





We already explained how those peak brightness bragging rights are only achieved at minimal average picture levels (APL), i.e. sending all the power to a very limited number of pixels displaying a white image when the organic diodes can emit their maximum luminance.





In the case of BOE's newest 6.8-inch LTPO 4.0 display on the likes of OnePlus 12 or Find X7 Ultra, the 4500-nit metric may have been achieved by measuring at even smaller APL or at higher power sent to the lit pixels in lab settings.





A scam? Not really...

Hint: peak brightness does matter





When all of the 4.5 million or so pixels of the OnePlus 12 display are lit up at their maximum level, i.e. the way most of us use their phone outdoors on a bright sunny day to display HDR content, for instance, the full screen brightness is 1630 nits. The top indoor brightness we managed to juice out of the OnePlus 12 was lower, but that goes for most of today's highly adjustable in terms of luminance and refresh rate HDR phone displays.









HDR brightness measured at 100% on-pixel ratio ," while " peak brightness [is] measured at 5% on-pixel ratio ," i.e. it tests the peak at 5% APL while the OnePlus 12 couldn't hit the advertised 4,500 nits even at 1% APL. For reference, we got a higher number by measuring the Pixel 8 Pro screen but Google says that this is "," while "," i.e. it tests the peak at 5% APL while thecouldn't hit the advertised 4,500 nits even at 1% APL.





Still, apart from the Pixel 8 series, our brightest phone display rankings are currently all occupied by Chinese phone makers, most with screens made by BOE, and Samsung better take notice nonetheless. In short, no matter how cheesy or relevant the 4500 nits number sounds, it is a fact that the higher the peak brightness, the better the outdoor visibility performance of a phone display.





What's more, this metric is now a marking of a high quality modern LTPO panel, and this is all that matters, especially if the company also does per-unit panel calibration in the factory like Oppo or OnePlus do.