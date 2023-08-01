Zenfone 10: Not how you compete with Samsung and Apple - Asus needs a reality check

Finally, I must say that we’ve been here before… Several times.





actually using it

A new compact phone comes out; tech enthusiasts and YouTubers “adore” and praise the idea of the compact phone in question, but even they don’t necessarily like the idea of, which eventually leaves people with the wrong impression about the phone that’s trying to bring back “the normal size phone”.Today, the new “compact challenger” happens to be the Asus Zenfone 10 but, in my opinion, this one already looks like a lost cause as it doesn’t exist in a vacuum, and it certainly doesn’t do anything special at all - apart from having great battery life, I guess. In fact, this might be one of the worst $800 Android flagship deals I’ve seen in a while. I don't want to sound harsh, but Asus might need a reality check with this one...