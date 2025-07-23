Last chance to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 series at epic discounts
Less than 48 hours left to save big on Samsung's latest foldables!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's epic pre-order promos on its latest foldable phones are about to slip away! Pre-orders kicked off this July 9, right after the Galaxy Unpacked event, and you now have less than 48 hours left to act. If you still haven't secured your Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, or Z Flip 7 FE at a significantly lower price — this is your last call.
What if you don't have the right device to trade in? In that case, Samsung offers a $300 credit that you can redeem toward one of the new Galaxy watches, earbuds, cases, etc., during your pre-order.
Again, users who have secured a unit during reservations will get a $50 reserve credit for accessory purchases during pre-orders. If you don't have an eligible trade-in, the Samsung Store gives you a $150 credit to save on other Galaxy products during pre-order.
However you look at it, these are some pretty steep discounts. So, there's plenty of reason to jump on Samsung's pre-order offers. After all, we don't know whether these epic discounts will remain live once open sales begin — so grab your savings while you still can.
Not sure how much you can actually save? Quite a bit.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deal
- Free storage upgrade: Get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB one — just $1,999.99.
- Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-ins.
- Total savings: up to $1,120, bringing the $2,119.99 model down to $999.99.
- Reserved a unit earlier? In that case, you'll receive a $50 reservation credit, which can be used toward smartphone accessories or to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a new pair of earbuds or a smartwatch at the time of pre-order.
What if you don't have the right device to trade in? In that case, Samsung offers a $300 credit that you can redeem toward one of the new Galaxy watches, earbuds, cases, etc., during your pre-order.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-order deal
- Get the 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB model: $120 off.
- Trade in an eligible device to unlock an extra discount of up to $600.
- Total savings of up to $720, which brings the $1,219.99 512GB model down to only $499.99.
Again, users who have secured a unit during reservations will get a $50 reserve credit for accessory purchases during pre-orders. If you don't have an eligible trade-in, the Samsung Store gives you a $150 credit to save on other Galaxy products during pre-order.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE pre-order deal
- Get the 256GB model with a $60 discount (free storage upgrade).
- Eligible trade-ins unlock an additional discount of up to $500.
- In total, you can save up to $560 on your Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE pre-order, which knocks the $959.99 flip phone to as low as $399.99.
- Reservations give you an extra $50 credit for accessory purchases. In case you don't have a trade-in, you'll receive a $100 Samsung credit to use at checkout. Just make sure to apply it before completing your pre-order.
However you look at it, these are some pretty steep discounts. So, there's plenty of reason to jump on Samsung's pre-order offers. After all, we don't know whether these epic discounts will remain live once open sales begin — so grab your savings while you still can.
Also see:
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: