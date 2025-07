Last chance to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 series at epic discounts

Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deal





Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for up to $1,120 off $999 99 $2119 99 $1120 off (53%) Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung and grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model. On top of that, you can save an extra up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins. Alternatively, you can pre-order the phone with a $300 Samsung credit that must be used before completing your purchase. Pre-order at Samsung





Free storage upgrade: Get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB one — just $1,999.99.

Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-ins.

Total savings: up to $1,120, bringing the $2,119.99 model down to $999.99.

Reserved a unit earlier? In that case, you'll receive a $50 reservation credit, which can be used toward smartphone accessories or to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a new pair of earbuds or a smartwatch at the time of pre-order.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-order deal





Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for up to $720 off $499 99 $1219 99 $720 off (59%) Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung and save $120 as a free storage upgrade on the 512GB variant. On top of that, you'll save up to $600 with eligible device trade-ins. Alternatively, you can get it with a $150 Samsung Instant Credit, which must be used before you complete your order. Pre-order at Samsung





Get the 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB model: $120 off.

Trade in an eligible device to unlock an extra discount of up to $600.

Total savings of up to $720, which brings the $1,219.99 512GB model down to only $499.99.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE pre-order deal





Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for up to $560 off $399 99 $959 99 $560 off (58%) For the first time, Samsung launched a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the flagship flip phone. Pre-order the budget flip phone at the Samsung Store and save up to $500 with eligible trade-ins. On top of that, the 256GB model is $60 off before trade-ins. Alternatively, you can get a $100 Samsung credit (no trade-in required), which must be redeemed before you complete your purchase. Pre-order at Samsung





Get the 256GB model with a $60 discount (free storage upgrade).

Eligible trade-ins unlock an additional discount of up to $500.

In total, you can save up to $560 on your Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE pre-order, which knocks the $959.99 flip phone to as low as $399.99.

FE pre-order, which knocks the $959.99 flip phone to as low as $399.99. Reservations give you an extra $50 credit for accessory purchases. In case you don't have a trade-in, you'll receive a $100 Samsung credit to use at checkout. Just make sure to apply it before completing your pre-order.





Samsung's epic pre-order promos on its latest foldable phones are about to slip away! Pre-orders kicked off this July 9, right after the Galaxy Unpacked event, and you now have less than 48 hours left to act. If you still haven't secured your Galaxy Z Fold 7 , or Z Flip 7 FE at a significantly lower price — this is your last call.Not sure how much you can actually save? Quite a bit.What if you don't have the right device to trade in? In that case, Samsung offers a $300 credit that you can redeem toward one of the new Galaxy watches , earbuds, cases, etc., during your pre-order.Again, users who have secured a unit during reservations will get a $50 reserve credit for accessory purchases during pre-orders. If you don't have an eligible trade-in, the Samsung Store gives you a $150 credit to save on other Galaxy products during pre-order.However you look at it, these are some pretty steep discounts. So, there's plenty of reason to jump on Samsung's pre-order offers. After all, we don't know whether these epic discounts will remain live once open sales begin — so grab your savings while you still can.