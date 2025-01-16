Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
The Z Flip 6, Motorola Razr+ (2024) and Razr+ (2023) are top bargains, but as a savings expert, I'd skip the last one

Motorola Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
Motorola Razr+ 2024 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 showcased side by side, both in a half-folded position on a textured surface.
Clamshell foldable phones are stylish and compact and allow a more unconventional experience. And while most options usually cost an arm and a leg, I found exciting offers on some of the best flip options at Amazon. Those are, of course, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Motorola Razr+ (2024), and the Motorola Razr+ (2023).

Galaxy Z Flip 6


The Galaxy Z Flip 6, 512GB, is 22% off

Amazon sells the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Silver Shadow for 22% off its original price. That's an amazing promo you won't find at the official store or Best Buy, meaning it's definitely worth checking out.
$271 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

The first sale scores you 22% off the 512GB Samsung clamshell option in Silver Shadow. That brings it down to just under $950, which sounds awesome. After all, this Galaxy AI option can set you back some $1,120 when it's not on sale. By the way, neither Best Buy nor the Samsung Store give you the same $271 price cut, so this bargain is clearly quite tempting.

Motorola Razr+ (2024)


Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024)!

If you're looking for a more stylish alternative with a larger external display, get the Motorola Razr+ (2024). This Android 14 phone is $200 off at Amazon right now in Hot Pink and Peach Fuzz, making it a real gem.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The second bargain saves you a tempting $200 on Motorola's uber-stylish flip perfection from 2024. However, you can only get that 20% markdown on the Peach Fuzz and Hot Pink options. I'd suggest visiting the official Motorola Store if you'd like to get the Spring Green, Midnight Blue, or the latest Mocha Mousse colorways. Over there, you can get a $200 price cut on all available colors, which usually cost ~$1,000.

Motorola Razr+ (2023)


Save 50% on the Motorola Razr+ (2023)

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a bit older than the first two options, but it's also considerably cheaper. You can currently get one for half off at Amazon, allowing you to get a model for just under $500.
$500 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) gets the biggest price cut, though. This fella is a massive 50% cheaper than usual at Amazon. That means you can buy one for just under $500 instead of almost $1,000. However, you'd have to be OK with getting the unit in Infinite Black, as no other paintjobs are on sale right now. And in case you're wondering, Best Buy and the Motorola Store don't have a matching discount to show you.

Which one should you choose?


I believe the Galaxy Z Flip 6 provides the most value for money. Granted, it's the most expensive option of all three, but it certainly delivers better value for money in the long term.

Firstly, this Android 14 phone boasts a stunning main display, measuring 6.7 inches and relying on Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. The 3.4-inch cover screen might be smaller than on the Razr+ (2024), but it still looks quite premium. This Samsung phone is also quite powerful, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip.

What's more, this lovely Galaxy AI option features a top-shelf camera. It showcases a 50 MP main unit, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10 MP front-facing sensor. As pointed out in our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, the generative AI features allow you to take crisp zoom photos even at 10x. The star of the show is supreme seven-year software support, which means your flip phone will remain up-to-date much longer than the Motorola Razr+ (2024).

Motorola's latest flip phone might not have the same software support promise or advanced Qualcomm processor, but it's another very capable option. This bad boy has a super-sleek design, and its vibrant colors make it stand out. The model features a 4-inch pOLED cover display and a 6.9-inch main pOLED display, both of which support 165Hz refresh rates.

The device also promises smooth performance with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, but its camera certainly can't measure up to the Z Flip 6's.

While last year's Razr+ is an absolute gem at its current asking price, I personally wouldn't pick it. After all, it's an older device, and its three-year OS upgrade promise doesn't do it any favors. Its hinge also feels a bit wobbly. On top of everything else, the Razr+ (2023) tends to capture overexposed photos that might not appeal to every user. You can check out the camera samples in our Razr+ (2023) review.

Nevertheless, all three options are among the best flip phones right now. And they're even more attractive at discounted prices. So, if you're seeking a new clamshell foldable option, definitely check out Amazon's sales before it's too late.
