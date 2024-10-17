YouTube might bring back Premium Lite, but in a slightly different form
YouTube’s cheap version of Premium might return in some form. The company is now testing a similar plan in select countries, although it’s unclear whether or not the new product will be given the green light in the end.
Initially introduced in Europe back in 2021, YouTube’s Premium Lite plan was shut down in October 2023. Subscribers only had to pay €6.99 for the Premium Lite plan, even though they were getting ad-free viewing across YouTube’s apps and formats.
The only perks missing from the Lite plan were offline downloads, background playback and all the YouTube Music benefits. Ultimately, this was a very good offer for those who couldn’t afford to pay for the full YouTube Premium plan, which is probably the reason it was cut.
The good news is YouTube is considering another Premium Lite plan, which we expect to be introduced in the not-so-distant future if everything goes according to plan.
The folks at AndroidAuthority spotted a few users who posted screenshots of Premium Lite being offered next to Premium for a much smaller amount. Currently, YouTube Premium costs $22.99 per month, but the Premium Lite plan is available for only $11.99 per month.
The screenshots posted also include details about what Premium Lite offers and it’s basically the same as the previous version of the plan with one big exception. The new version of Premium Lite includes “limited ads,” which means that ads may appear on licensed music content, Shorts, and when you search or browse.
YouTube Premium Lite vs. YouTube Premium comparison | Screenshot credit: arktic4096 via reddit
Also, Premium Lite will not feature offline downloads, background playback, and any YouTube Music Premium benefits, which was to be expected considering that it’s half the price of the Premium subscription.
Unsurprisingly, Google confirmed that it’s now “testing a different version of Premium Lite” in some regions. If you live in one of the countries below, you might be able to sign up for Premium Lite, at least for a limited time.
- Australia
- Germany
- Thailand
The new Premium Lite is clearly less appealing than the original version, not just because it now includes limited ads, but also because it’s more expensive. Regardless, its availability will provide customers with more options for viewing their favorite content, which is always a good thing.
