See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

YouTube might bring back Premium Lite, but in a slightly different form

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
YouTube app
YouTube’s cheap version of Premium might return in some form. The company is now testing a similar plan in select countries, although it’s unclear whether or not the new product will be given the green light in the end.

Initially introduced in Europe back in 2021, YouTube’s Premium Lite plan was shut down in October 2023. Subscribers only had to pay €6.99 for the Premium Lite plan, even though they were getting ad-free viewing across YouTube’s apps and formats.

The only perks missing from the Lite plan were offline downloads, background playback and all the YouTube Music benefits. Ultimately, this was a very good offer for those who couldn’t afford to pay for the full YouTube Premium plan, which is probably the reason it was cut.

The good news is YouTube is considering another Premium Lite plan, which we expect to be introduced in the not-so-distant future if everything goes according to plan.

The folks at AndroidAuthority spotted a few users who posted screenshots of Premium Lite being offered next to Premium for a much smaller amount. Currently, YouTube Premium costs $22.99 per month, but the Premium Lite plan is available for only $11.99 per month.

The screenshots posted also include details about what Premium Lite offers and it’s basically the same as the previous version of the plan with one big exception. The new version of Premium Lite includes “limited ads,” which means that ads may appear on licensed music content, Shorts, and when you search or browse.

YouTube Premium Lite vs. YouTube Premium comparison
YouTube Premium Lite vs. YouTube Premium comparison | Screenshot credit: arktic4096 via reddit

Also, Premium Lite will not feature offline downloads, background playback, and any YouTube Music Premium benefits, which was to be expected considering that it’s half the price of the Premium subscription.

Unsurprisingly, Google confirmed that it’s now “testing a different version of Premium Lite” in some regions. If you live in one of the countries below, you might be able to sign up for Premium Lite, at least for a limited time.

  • Australia
  • Germany
  • Thailand

The new Premium Lite is clearly less appealing than the original version, not just because it now includes limited ads, but also because it’s more expensive. Regardless, its availability will provide customers with more options for viewing their favorite content, which is always a good thing.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless