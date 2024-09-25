Subscribe to access exclusive content
YouTube Premium’s new “Ask” button lets you ask questions about whatever you’re watching

0comments
YouTube icon displayed on a smartphone next to other app icons.
These days, when you hear Google, AI probably springs to mind. The tech giant is on a mission to integrate new AI features across nearly all its services. Now, after bumping up the price for YouTube Premium, Google wants to offer Premium subscribers a new exclusive AI experience that non-subscribers won’t get.

Premium subscribers can engage with videos using a new conversational AI tool


What was previously just an experiment is now rolling out to YouTube Premium users in the US. The new conversational AI tool is currently available only in English and for users aged 18 and older. Plus, you’ll need to be on an Android device to access it – though that might change down the line.


With this conversational tool, you can get answers to questions about the video you are watching, find recommendations for related content, and more – all without leaving the YouTube app. So, if you are checking out a recipe video, you might ask, “What ingredients are they using?” You can also request a summary of the video or ask for suggestions on similar content to explore next.


While watching a cooking video, you can ask for a list of ingredients. | Image credit – YouTube

If you are a Premium user in the States, to access this new tool, just tap the “Ask” button located beneath the video player. From there, you can either select one of the prompts or come up with your own question. It works similarly to the Ask Photos feature in Google Photos, where you can interact using natural language, thanks to the power of Gemini.

In my view, this new tool is a great addition to YouTube, helping you catch details you might have missed while watching. If YouTube wants to make the case for the price hike of its Premium subscription and draw in more subscribers, adding useful features and perks is definitely the way to go.

Currently, a YouTube Premium subscription in the US runs you $13.99 a month for individuals. With it, you get some perks, including:

  • An ad-free experience
  • The ability to download content for offline viewing
  • Playback modifications and Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, so you can watch videos while using other apps on your mobile device.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Loading Comments...

