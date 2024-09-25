YouTube Premium’s new “Ask” button lets you ask questions about whatever you’re watching

YouTube Premium

With this conversational tool, you can get answers to questions about the video you are watching, find recommendations for related content, and more – all without leaving the YouTube app. So, if you are checking out a recipe video, you might ask, “What ingredients are they using?” You can also request a summary of the video or ask for suggestions on similar content to explore next.

our conversational AI tool is expanding to all U.S. YouTube Premium members w/ Android devices use it to dive deeper into the content you by asking questions about what you’re watching or for recs for similar videos!! details here https://t.co/HNFj9mlYdV

While watching a cooking video, you can ask for a list of ingredients. | Image credit – YouTube





YouTube Premium

An ad-free experience

The ability to download content for offline viewing

Playback modifications and Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, so you can watch videos while using other apps on your mobile device.

If you are a Premium user in the States, to access this new tool, just tap the “Ask” button located beneath the video player. From there, you can either select one of the prompts or come up with your own question. It works similarly to the Ask Photos feature in Google Photos, where you can interact using natural language, thanks to the power of Gemini.In my view, this new tool is a great addition to YouTube, helping you catch details you might have missed while watching. If YouTube wants to make the case for the price hike of its Premium subscription and draw in more subscribers, adding useful features and perks is definitely the way to go.Currently, asubscription in the US runs you $13.99 a month for individuals. With it, you get some perks, including: