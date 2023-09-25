Say goodbye to YouTube's Premium Lite subscription plan
While most streaming services increased prices this year, YouTube has decided to even more to adjust its offering. Starting next month, YouTube’s ad-free Premium Lite subscription plan will no longer be available, the company confirmed today in an email.
The fine folks at The Verge got their hands on the email that YouTube is now sending to those who pay for the Premium Lite subscription plan, so here is the relevant content:
For those who don’t know, the Premium Lite plan is still available for €6.99 and made its debut two years ago in select European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.
The email sent by YouTube to notify Premium Lite subscribers about the upcoming changes includes information about at least one benefit that they will get.
All Premium Lite subscribers will receive a one-month free trial of YouTube Premium even if they previously had a trial. After the free trial expires, Premium Lite subscribers will have to choose a more expensive Premium plan or continue to watch YouTube with ads.
We’re writing to let you know that after 25 October 2023, we will no longer be offering your version of Premium Lite. While we understand that this may be disappointing news, we continue to work on different versions of Premium Lite as we incorporate feedback from our users, creators and partners.
Despite its name, the plan doesn’t offer the usual Premium features that other plans have included such as offline downloads, background playback and YouTube Music. The only major benefit of paying for Premium Lite is that you can watch videos without being served any ads.
