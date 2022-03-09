 Your struggle with insufficient storage space may end soon - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Google

Your struggle with insufficient storage space may end soon

Preslav Mladenov
By
1
Your struggle with insufficient storage space may end soon
These days, SD card slots are very uncommon on new phones. Especially flagship phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Yes, you can go for a larger stock storage capacity, but these phones are more expensive. In order to store your videos and photos, manufacturers make you use cloud services. But you can't install apps on the cloud, so if you want a new app and don't have space for it, you have to free some storage on your phone.

If you have an Android phone and you are constantly trying to free up space for your next favorite app, well, your struggle may soon be over. Google announced that it has begun working on a new Android feature called "App Archiving" that has the potential to solve the problem of insufficient storage space (via Neowin).

App Archiving works by archiving unused or unwanted apps that you currently have on your phone. It doesn't uninstall these apps; it only archives them on your phone in an Android package named "Archived APK." When you decide that you need these apps again, your phone will simply restore them with all of your data in them. According to Google, the App Archiving feature will be able to free up 60% of storage space for apps.

Currently, the App Archiving feature is only available for developers. But the good news is that you won't have to wait long to use this function, either. In a blog post, Google said that it will release the App Archiving feature for customers later this year. So if you're constantly trying to free up space, and you don't want to spend money on a phone with a bigger storage capacity, your struggle will soon be over.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best iPhone SE fast chargers
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Best iPhone SE fast chargers
Apple's 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are on sale at their lowest price yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are on sale at their lowest price yet
-$105
Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds Pro are now cheaper than ever before (brand-new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds Pro are now cheaper than ever before (brand-new)
-$95
Amazon to join the Clubhouse trend with a new rival app dubbed Amp
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Amazon to join the Clubhouse trend with a new rival app dubbed Amp
The world's five best-selling smartphones of 2021 are all iPhones
by Adrian Diaconescu,  15
The world's five best-selling smartphones of 2021 are all iPhones
Video-editing app iMovie getting a couple of new features in April, Apple announces
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Video-editing app iMovie getting a couple of new features in April, Apple announces
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless