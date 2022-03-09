Your struggle with insufficient storage space may end soon

Your struggle with insufficient storage space may end soon1
If you have an Android phone and you are constantly trying to free up space for your next favorite app, well, your struggle may soon be over. Google announced that it has begun working on a new Android feature called "App Archiving" that has the potential to solve the problem of insufficient storage space (via Neowin).
App Archiving works by archiving unused or unwanted apps that you currently have on your phone. It doesn't uninstall these apps; it only archives them on your phone in an Android package named "Archived APK." When you decide that you need these apps again, your phone will simply restore them with all of your data in them. According to Google, the App Archiving feature will be able to free up 60% of storage space for apps.
Currently, the App Archiving feature is only available for developers. But the good news is that you won't have to wait long to use this function, either. In a blog post, Google said that it will release the App Archiving feature for customers later this year. So if you're constantly trying to free up space, and you don't want to spend money on a phone with a bigger storage capacity, your struggle will soon be over.
