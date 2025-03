Your old phone might be powering the Galaxy S25 and here's how Samsung makes it happen

Galaxy S25

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy





The third step involves processing these shredded pieces into a fine powder called "black mass," which is then refined to extract recycled cobalt.

Cobalt plays an important role in ensuring the stability and performance of lithium-ion batteries in smartphones. Why? Well, lithium moves electrons within the battery, but cobalt helps facilitate the movement of lithium, guaranteeing the battery operates at its best. In the following stage, the extracted cobalt is used to create cathode materials. Finally, these cathode materials are used to produce the batteries for the Galaxy S25.





When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 series in January, it also introduced its Circular Battery Supply Chain program . This initiative focuses on sustainability by collecting old Galaxy phones and recycling their batteries to create new batteries for thelineup.Actually, for the first time, this closed-loop battery recycling system is being applied to Samsung's flagship series and now the company has revealed even more details on how the process works. According to Samsung , its production facilities in Vietnam collect about 200 tons of waste battery material annually. Some countries with advanced recycling systems repurpose these materials for things like electric vehicle batteries, but Vietnam lacks the necessary infrastructure.And to address this gap and promote sustainability, Samsung says it took matters into its own hands, setting up a solution to ensure that these materials don't go to waste.