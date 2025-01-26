Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Samsung's Galaxy tech takes center stage in sustainability efforts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Image of a diver using a Galaxy S24 Ultra in Ocean Mode
Samsung continues to make strides in its commitment to sustainability, leveraging its Galaxy technology to address environmental challenges. The company recently held its Galaxy Tech Forum on Sustainability, of which I was in attendance, bringing together a panel of experts to discuss how mobile technology can accelerate a sustainable future. The forum highlighted Samsung's ongoing efforts and its vision of using technology for good.  

Since the launch of its Galaxy for the Planet initiative in 2021, Samsung has been integrating sustainable practices across its operations. The company has made significant progress with initiatives like the Circular Battery Supply Chain, a coral reef restoration partnership with Seatrees, and a new cohort of Generation17 Young Leaders.  



One of the key takeaways from the forum was Samsung's focus on incorporating recycled materials into its devices. The Galaxy S25, for instance, boasts at least 50% recycled cobalt in its batteries, sourced from previously used Galaxy devices. This initiative contributes to a circular economy and reduces reliance on newly mined materials. Furthermore, the Galaxy ecosystem has successfully transformed over 150 tons of discarded fishing nets into components since 2022, helping to protect marine ecosystems.  

Each device of the S25 series will include at least 50% recycled cobalt, and for the first time, the battery of the S25 model will be made with recycled cobalt sourced from previously used Galaxy smartphones.
— Daniel Araujo, Vice President, MX Sustainability Office, Samsung Electronics

The forum also shed light on Samsung's innovative partnership with Seatrees and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. This collaboration aims to advance coral reef restoration by leveraging mobile technology. By optimizing Galaxy S24 Ultra cameras for underwater photography, Samsung is empowering local partners to capture precise images of coral reefs. This data is then used to create 3D models, providing critical information to support restoration efforts.  



Samsung's commitment to sustainability extends beyond environmental concerns. Through its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the company is empowering future generations with initiatives like the Samsung Global Goals App and Generation17. These programs have raised over $20 million and are supporting young leaders worldwide to advance the Global Goals.  

Recommended Stories
 

The Galaxy Tech Forum on Sustainability served as a platform to showcase Samsung's dedication to creating a more sustainable future. By leveraging its technology and collaborating with like-minded partners, the company is addressing global challenges and making a positive impact on both people and the planet.  

As someone who follows tech trends closely, I'm particularly interested in how Samsung's initiatives will influence other companies in the industry. The focus on recycled materials and the use of technology for environmental conservation are promising developments. It's encouraging to see major players like Samsung taking the lead in sustainability efforts. As a consumer, I appreciate the transparency and the steps taken to minimize environmental impact. It gives me confidence in the brand and reinforces my purchasing decisions.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Google Messages may soon get a genius new feature
Google Messages may soon get a genius new feature

Latest News

Galaxy S25 Ultra New Cooling System Tested: Does it beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max and OnePlus 13?
Galaxy S25 Ultra New Cooling System Tested: Does it beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max and OnePlus 13?
Motorola's Edge (2024) mid-ranger becomes a no-brainer at this sub-$300 price
Motorola's Edge (2024) mid-ranger becomes a no-brainer at this sub-$300 price
Gurman: Samsung is leading the charge in smartphone AI, will likely beat Apple to a skinny phone
Gurman: Samsung is leading the charge in smartphone AI, will likely beat Apple to a skinny phone
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Can the new 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera beat the iPhone and Pixel?
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Can the new 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera beat the iPhone and Pixel?
Fitbit pays $12 million fine for Ionic smartwatches that burned users
Fitbit pays $12 million fine for Ionic smartwatches that burned users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless