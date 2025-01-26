Samsung's Galaxy tech takes center stage in sustainability efforts
Up Next:
Samsung continues to make strides in its commitment to sustainability, leveraging its Galaxy technology to address environmental challenges. The company recently held its Galaxy Tech Forum on Sustainability, of which I was in attendance, bringing together a panel of experts to discuss how mobile technology can accelerate a sustainable future. The forum highlighted Samsung's ongoing efforts and its vision of using technology for good.
One of the key takeaways from the forum was Samsung's focus on incorporating recycled materials into its devices. The Galaxy S25, for instance, boasts at least 50% recycled cobalt in its batteries, sourced from previously used Galaxy devices. This initiative contributes to a circular economy and reduces reliance on newly mined materials. Furthermore, the Galaxy ecosystem has successfully transformed over 150 tons of discarded fishing nets into components since 2022, helping to protect marine ecosystems.
Samsung's commitment to sustainability extends beyond environmental concerns. Through its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the company is empowering future generations with initiatives like the Samsung Global Goals App and Generation17. These programs have raised over $20 million and are supporting young leaders worldwide to advance the Global Goals.
The Galaxy Tech Forum on Sustainability served as a platform to showcase Samsung's dedication to creating a more sustainable future. By leveraging its technology and collaborating with like-minded partners, the company is addressing global challenges and making a positive impact on both people and the planet.
As someone who follows tech trends closely, I'm particularly interested in how Samsung's initiatives will influence other companies in the industry. The focus on recycled materials and the use of technology for environmental conservation are promising developments. It's encouraging to see major players like Samsung taking the lead in sustainability efforts. As a consumer, I appreciate the transparency and the steps taken to minimize environmental impact. It gives me confidence in the brand and reinforces my purchasing decisions.
Since the launch of its Galaxy for the Planet initiative in 2021, Samsung has been integrating sustainable practices across its operations. The company has made significant progress with initiatives like the Circular Battery Supply Chain, a coral reef restoration partnership with Seatrees, and a new cohort of Generation17 Young Leaders.
Samsung's Galaxy Tech Forum on Sustainability that was held this past Thursday. | Image credit — Samsung
One of the key takeaways from the forum was Samsung's focus on incorporating recycled materials into its devices. The Galaxy S25, for instance, boasts at least 50% recycled cobalt in its batteries, sourced from previously used Galaxy devices. This initiative contributes to a circular economy and reduces reliance on newly mined materials. Furthermore, the Galaxy ecosystem has successfully transformed over 150 tons of discarded fishing nets into components since 2022, helping to protect marine ecosystems.
Each device of the S25 series will include at least 50% recycled cobalt, and for the first time, the battery of the S25 model will be made with recycled cobalt sourced from previously used Galaxy smartphones.
— Daniel Araujo, Vice President, MX Sustainability Office, Samsung Electronics
The forum also shed light on Samsung's innovative partnership with Seatrees and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. This collaboration aims to advance coral reef restoration by leveraging mobile technology. By optimizing Galaxy S24 Ultra cameras for underwater photography, Samsung is empowering local partners to capture precise images of coral reefs. This data is then used to create 3D models, providing critical information to support restoration efforts.
The Galaxy Tech Forum on Sustainability addresses. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung's commitment to sustainability extends beyond environmental concerns. Through its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the company is empowering future generations with initiatives like the Samsung Global Goals App and Generation17. These programs have raised over $20 million and are supporting young leaders worldwide to advance the Global Goals.
Recommended Stories
Samsung is working with initiatives such as Generation17. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The Galaxy Tech Forum on Sustainability served as a platform to showcase Samsung's dedication to creating a more sustainable future. By leveraging its technology and collaborating with like-minded partners, the company is addressing global challenges and making a positive impact on both people and the planet.
As someone who follows tech trends closely, I'm particularly interested in how Samsung's initiatives will influence other companies in the industry. The focus on recycled materials and the use of technology for environmental conservation are promising developments. It's encouraging to see major players like Samsung taking the lead in sustainability efforts. As a consumer, I appreciate the transparency and the steps taken to minimize environmental impact. It gives me confidence in the brand and reinforces my purchasing decisions.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: