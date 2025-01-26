Samsung's Galaxy tech takes center stage in sustainability efforts

— Daniel Araujo, Vice President, MX Sustainability Office, Samsung Electronics

Samsung's commitment to sustainability extends beyond environmental concerns. Through its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the company is empowering future generations with initiatives like the Samsung Global Goals App and Generation17. These programs have raised over $20 million and are supporting young leaders worldwide to advance the Global Goals.

The Galaxy Tech Forum on Sustainability served as a platform to showcase Samsung's dedication to creating a more sustainable future. By leveraging its technology and collaborating with like-minded partners, the company is addressing global challenges and making a positive impact on both people and the planet.As someone who follows tech trends closely, I'm particularly interested in how Samsung's initiatives will influence other companies in the industry. The focus on recycled materials and the use of technology for environmental conservation are promising developments. It's encouraging to see major players like Samsung taking the lead in sustainability efforts. As a consumer, I appreciate the transparency and the steps taken to minimize environmental impact. It gives me confidence in the brand and reinforces my purchasing decisions.