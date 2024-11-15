Apple tops 2024 list of retailers going green with safer chemicals and eco-friendly practices
Up Next:
Apple's efforts to protect the environment have once again been praised. The Cupertino tech giant has scored the highest among retailers in the United States and Canada for removing hazardous chemicals and plastics from its stores.
The 2024 Retailer Report Card from Toxic-Free Future has investigated the environmental practices of retailers in North America. The organization is specifically looking into how companies are making sure customers are protected from toxic chemicals and also, how much they are reducing plastic.
Apple received praise in the report for its commitment to using safer chemicals. The Cupertino giant was also praised for collaborating with organizations in the field. Apple also has a Full Material Disclosure program for transparency, which allows manufacturers to collect data on material compositions, and this was also praised in the report.
But that's not all. Apple is also funding the Safer Chemistry Investment Fund and other initiatives highlighted in the report.
That's not the first time that the tech giant has received praise for its practices for a healthier environment. The US Environmental Protection Agency placed Apple as a winner of the 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award, thanks to the company monitoring and assessing the chemical usage within its supply chain.
The 2024 Retailer Report Card from Toxic-Free Future has investigated the environmental practices of retailers in North America. The organization is specifically looking into how companies are making sure customers are protected from toxic chemicals and also, how much they are reducing plastic.
The results for this year place Apple at the top of the list with a score of 84%, or an "A" grade. Next comes makeup retailer Sephora (69%), followed by Walmart, Sam's Club, and Target with 65%.
Apple received praise in the report for its commitment to using safer chemicals. The Cupertino giant was also praised for collaborating with organizations in the field. Apple also has a Full Material Disclosure program for transparency, which allows manufacturers to collect data on material compositions, and this was also praised in the report.
Apple has a goal of removing plastics from packaging by 2025.
But that's not all. Apple is also funding the Safer Chemistry Investment Fund and other initiatives highlighted in the report.
That's not the first time that the tech giant has received praise for its practices for a healthier environment. The US Environmental Protection Agency placed Apple as a winner of the 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award, thanks to the company monitoring and assessing the chemical usage within its supply chain.
I really like Apple's efforts to take care of the environment. We don't value our nature enough but it seems to me that finally, more companies are starting to think of it, which gives me hope in humanity. Whether or not some of those are marketing stunts doesn't matter as long as the efforts are put in place and actions to work for a better future are taken.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: