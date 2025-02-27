Your old phone could be part of a $150 billion opportunity
In just a few days, tech giants will come together for MWC25 Barcelona, one of the biggest events in the tech world. With the event right around the corner, a new report sheds light on where our minds are headed when it comes to mobile technology.
A new survey of over 10,000 mobile phone users from 26 countries reveals how changing consumer views, new regulations, and the growing impact of e-waste are shaking up the mobile phone industry’s traditional business model.
The report also includes input from 31 mobile operators, such as T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T, around the world, showing how many are already adopting circular business models.
The market for refurbished phones and repair services is projected to hit over $150 billion by 2027, opening up fresh revenue streams for manufacturers and telecom providers. Building more durable and repair-friendly devices not only boosts customer loyalty but also improves brand reputation, especially among eco-conscious consumers and investors.
In 2024, more than 1.2 billion new smartphones were sold, pumping out over 60 million tons of CO2 during the manufacturing process. The UN has highlighted that e-waste is costing the world $78 billion annually in environmental and health damages. However, repairing and refurbishing devices can drastically reduce e-waste, cutting emissions by as much as 90% compared to making brand-new phones.
The survey shows that more than 70% of global consumers are willing to pay extra for eco-friendly phones, highlighting a huge opportunity for the mobile industry to adopt more sustainable practices. It looks like it’s not just good for the planet, but it’s good for business, too.
A massive 90% of operators are already implementing some form of circular model, with refurbishment and e-waste management being the most common. However, there’s still plenty of room for growth. About 80% of those with refurbishment programs believe there’s a lot more potential, like introducing leasing or upgrade plans that could boost revenue, build customer loyalty, and ensure product quality.
Embedding circularity in products and business operations will become increasingly important not just as a sustainability agenda but also for competitiveness. As resource scarcity, climate risks and supply chain disruptions become more likely in a complex and interconnected world, transitioning to a circular economy could transform these vulnerabilities into strengths.
– Inhee Chung, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability Center at Samsung, February 2025
In recent years, mobile phone sales have slowed down, with consumers hanging on to their devices for about a year longer than they did a decade ago. More and more people are turning to the growing market for used and refurbished phones.
A whopping 85% of people around the globe now say sustainability plays a big role in their phone-buying decisions, even more so than factors like design (73%) or AI features (67%). In France, for example, one out of every six phones sold last year was refurbished. In India, more than half of those surveyed said they’d consider a refurbished phone for their next purchase. And globally, two-thirds of consumers admitted that their current or previous device had needed repairs.
And some smartphone brands are already making moves toward circularity. Fairphone’s Fairphone 5 and HMD’s HMD Skyline are great examples of companies thinking long-term. Big names like Samsung and Apple are also working to make their supply chains greener and improving the eco-design of their products.
On top of that, governments are starting to roll out new rules to promote circularity. In the European Union, for example, new regulations on eco-design – focusing on repair, durability, reuse, and recycling – will kick in later this year, forcing manufacturers to rethink their phone production processes.
It all begins with digging up raw materials like copper, gold, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements – key ingredients for making those tiny parts inside your phone. Once they’re gathered, manufacturers turn them into the necessary components, which are then assembled into the device we all know.
After that, the phones make their way through retailers, wholesalers, and mobile operators, eventually reaching you. When your phone’s life is up, it could be refurbished, recycled, or tossed away. Refurbishers and recycling companies help breathe new life into old phones or recover those precious materials.
The mobile phone journey involves a whole web of industries, from mining to transportation, retail to waste management.
Ever wondered what happens to your phone throughout its life?
The journey of your smartphone. | Image credit – GSMA
