Your old phone could be part of a $150 billion opportunity

On top of that, governments are starting to roll out new rules to promote circularity. In the European Union, for example, new regulations on eco-design – focusing on repair, durability, reuse, and recycling – will kick in later this year, forcing manufacturers to rethink their phone production processes.It all begins with digging up raw materials like copper, gold, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements – key ingredients for making those tiny parts inside your phone. Once they’re gathered, manufacturers turn them into the necessary components, which are then assembled into the device we all know.After that, the phones make their way through retailers, wholesalers, and mobile operators, eventually reaching you. When your phone’s life is up, it could be refurbished, recycled, or tossed away. Refurbishers and recycling companies help breathe new life into old phones or recover those precious materials.The mobile phone journey involves a whole web of industries, from mining to transportation, retail to waste management.