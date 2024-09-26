Xiaomi unveils new Buds 5, Smart Band 9 and upgraded Watch 2









First up, the Xiaomi Buds 5. These aren't your run-of-the-mill earbuds. Xiaomi's aiming for audiophile territory with an 11mm driver and fancy Harman tuning. Plus, they support those high-resolution audio codecs for sound that's as crisp as it gets, such as Qualcomm aptX lossless and Hi-Res Audio certification. They're advertised as being light and comfy too, which is a must for long listening sessions.

Of course, it's 2024, so noise cancellation is a given. The Buds 5 has your back with wide-frequency ANC that you can tweak to your liking. Or just let the AI figure it out and block out the world. They're also great for calls, even if it's very windy out, thanks to their triple-mic setup. There is a built-in recorder for capturing audio on the fly. The Buds 5 also offers an impressive battery life of up to 39 hours with the charging case, and they come with smart force controls for ease of use.













Moving on to the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, this fitness tracker aims to strike a balance between style and functionality. It boasts a robust 233mAh battery capable of lasting up to 21 days on a typical charge, ensuring you won't have to worry about frequent charging interruptions. With support for over 150 sports modes, it caters to a wide range of fitness activities and enthusiasts.

But it's not just about workouts. The Smart Band 9 also monitors your health and sleep, giving you a better picture of your overall well-being. It looks good too, with over 200 band options to choose from. Additionally, the Smart Band 9 introduces dynamic features such as a linear motor for personalized vibrations.









Last but not least, there's the updated Xiaomi Watch 2. It's sporting a new sleek grey color, plus some software tweaks and extra features to make it even more useful. Even better, those updates will trickle down to older Watch 2 models too.

Some of the notable new features include 10 fun watch faces and the engaging Pet Park feature. The latter encourages users to stay active by rewarding their steps with progress in nurturing a virtual pet on their watch. It's a fun and interactive way to motivate yourself to move more. The updated Xiaomi Watch 2 also allows users to control the Xiaomi TV Max Series 2025 using a remote function and provides access to interactive boxing lessons through the Mi Fitness App.



Xiaomi is set to release these new products - the Buds 5, Smart Band 9, and updated Watch 2 - through their official channels and authorized retailers soon. The Buds 5 will set you back €99.99 (about $116 USD), the Smart Band 9 is €39.99 (around $47 USD), and the refreshed Watch 2 is €169.99 (roughly $200 USD).





Xiaomi is also releasing the Robot Vacuum X20 Max, Robot Vacuum X20 Pro, Xiaomi TV Max 100 2025 and the TV Max 85 2025 alongside the aforementioned devices. These are designed to bring a smarter solution to your smart home and integrate seamlessly into your daily life.





From my perspective, Xiaomi is definitely on the right track with these new releases. The Buds 5 are tempting for anyone who wants top-notch audio without breaking the bank. The Smart Band 9 is a solid option for fitness enthusiasts who want a tracker that does it all. And the upgraded Watch 2 adds some fun and functionality to Xiaomi's wearable lineup. It'll be interesting to see how these gadgets perform in the real world, but on paper, they look pretty promising.

Xiaomi continues to expand its product range, and today, they've announced seven new additions to their AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) portfolio. Among these, three particularly stand out for tech enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals: the Xiaomi Buds 5 earbuds, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 fitness tracker, and an upgraded version of the Xiaomi Watch 2.Let's delve into the details of each of these exciting new products: