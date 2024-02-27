Xiaomi Watch 2 goes global with Wear OS, great battery life and affordable price
Xiaomi Watch 2 has already made its debut in China, so we already know what to expect from the smartwatch in terms of specs. Although many retailers across various European countries have already listed the Xiaomi Watch 2 since last week, the smartwatch was officially introduced on global markets only recently.
The Xiaomi Watch 2 runs on Wear OS and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset. Also, the smartwatch packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.
The Wear OS hybrid interface intelligently switches between the MCU (low-power co-processor microcontroller unit) and the AP (powerful application processor), allowing the AP to be suspended when not needed to preserve battery life.
Unfortunately, Xiaomi doesn’t mention any second chipset that might be packed inside its new smartwatch, so it might use a different trick to further improve battery life.
The rest of the watch’s specs are almost similar to that of the OnePlus Watch 2, including a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and 500mAh battery. However, the design is completely different, as the Xiaomi Watch 2 strongly resembles the Galaxy Watch.
The new Xiaomi Watch 2 is now available for purchase in Europe for just €199 / £169, a very competitive price.
What makes Xiaomi’s wearable device interesting is the very competitive price and quite decent specs. The most important selling point apart from the affordable price is the battery life. According to the Chinese company, the Xiaomi Watch 2’s battery can provide up to 65 hours on a single charge, which is way above what Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 offers (around 30 hours).
The Xiaomi Watch 2 runs on Wear OS and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset. Also, the smartwatch packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.
It’s unclear whether or not the Xiaomi Watch 2 uses the same trick that OnePlus’ recently introduced Watch 2 uses to provide better battery life. For those unaware, the OnePlus Watch 2 features a dual-engine architecture, which it uses in tandem.
The Wear OS hybrid interface intelligently switches between the MCU (low-power co-processor microcontroller unit) and the AP (powerful application processor), allowing the AP to be suspended when not needed to preserve battery life.
Unfortunately, Xiaomi doesn’t mention any second chipset that might be packed inside its new smartwatch, so it might use a different trick to further improve battery life.
The rest of the watch’s specs are almost similar to that of the OnePlus Watch 2, including a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and 500mAh battery. However, the design is completely different, as the Xiaomi Watch 2 strongly resembles the Galaxy Watch.
The new Xiaomi Watch 2 is now available for purchase in Europe for just €199 / £169, a very competitive price.
Things that are NOT allowed: