Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Xiaomi Watch 2 goes global with Wear OS, great battery life and affordable price

Wearables Xiaomi
@cosminvasile
Xiaomi Watch 2 goes global with Wear OS, great battery life and affordable price
Xiaomi Watch 2 has already made its debut in China, so we already know what to expect from the smartwatch in terms of specs. Although many retailers across various European countries have already listed the Xiaomi Watch 2 since last week, the smartwatch was officially introduced on global markets only recently.

What makes Xiaomi’s wearable device interesting is the very competitive price and quite decent specs. The most important selling point apart from the affordable price is the battery life. According to the Chinese company, the Xiaomi Watch 2’s battery can provide up to 65 hours on a single charge, which is way above what Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 offers (around 30 hours).

The Xiaomi Watch 2 runs on Wear OS and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset. Also, the smartwatch packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

It’s unclear whether or not the Xiaomi Watch 2 uses the same trick that OnePlus’ recently introduced Watch 2 uses to provide better battery life. For those unaware, the OnePlus Watch 2 features a dual-engine architecture, which it uses in tandem.



The Wear OS hybrid interface intelligently switches between the MCU (low-power co-processor microcontroller unit) and the AP (powerful application processor), allowing the AP to be suspended when not needed to preserve battery life.

Unfortunately, Xiaomi doesn’t mention any second chipset that might be packed inside its new smartwatch, so it might use a different trick to further improve battery life.

The rest of the watch’s specs are almost similar to that of the OnePlus Watch 2, including a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and 500mAh battery. However, the design is completely different, as the Xiaomi Watch 2 strongly resembles the Galaxy Watch.

The new Xiaomi Watch 2 is now available for purchase in Europe for just €199 / £169, a very competitive price.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Nubia brings crazy cheap gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market
Nubia brings crazy cheap gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market
Samsung's hot new Galaxy A25 5G receives first-ever discount at Amazon
Samsung's hot new Galaxy A25 5G receives first-ever discount at Amazon
Google’s Gemini AI image tool will be up in no time, but will it rewrite users’ prompts and insert alterations?
Google’s Gemini AI image tool will be up in no time, but will it rewrite users’ prompts and insert alterations?
Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy A15 5G with Android 14 scores its first-ever discount
Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy A15 5G with Android 14 scores its first-ever discount
Apple's web app crackdown sparks EU investigation
Apple's web app crackdown sparks EU investigation
“Apple isn’t playing fair”: How Nothing CEO Carl Pei reacts to the Apple Tax
“Apple isn’t playing fair”: How Nothing CEO Carl Pei reacts to the Apple Tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless