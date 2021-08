Xiaomi rewards its first ever customers with a refund

If you're a fan of Xiaomi, you may also want to check out our list of the best Xiaomi phones to check out in 2021. Also, recent Xiaomi Mi 12 spec rumors hint that Xiaomi's next premium smartphone will be quite a flagship killer, possibly boasting a 200-megapixel camera and supporting wireless charging of up to 100 watts.

Back in 2011 Xiaomi launched the Mi 1 in China, and thus entered the increasingly competitive smartphone market, eventually overtaking goliaths such as Apple and Samsung , at least according to some research agencies.Now, as reported by Android Authority , the successful Chinese phone maker is offering a reward to some of its first customers - those who bought the aforementioned Xiaomi Mi 1 ten years ago.According to Xiaomi, its first Android phone sold 184,600 units, so if we imagine that all of those who bought a Mi 1 are eligible and request the refund, that equates to about $57 million in refunds, or around $309 for each person.Of course, Xiaomi's first users were all in China and conditions are sure to apply, plus it's likely that the refunds are in the form of store credit. But in any case, this is a fun way for Xiaomi to acknowledge and thank the people who invested in the then-young company with their trust and hard-earned money.And what's the successful company up to now? From its humble beginning with the Mi 1, running Android 3 on one gigabyte of RAM, the Chinese company's most recent flagship is the Mi 11 Ultra , which we reviewed earlier this year and found to be solid.