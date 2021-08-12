Xiaomi rewards its first ever customers with a refund

Xiaomi rewards its first ever customers with a refund0
Now, as reported by Android Authority, the successful Chinese phone maker is offering a reward to some of its first customers - those who bought the aforementioned Xiaomi Mi 1 ten years ago.
Of course, Xiaomi's first users were all in China and conditions are sure to apply, plus it's likely that the refunds are in the form of store credit. But in any case, this is a fun way for Xiaomi to acknowledge and thank the people who invested in the then-young company with their trust and hard-earned money.
And what's the successful company up to now? From its humble beginning with the Mi 1, running Android 3 on one gigabyte of RAM, the Chinese company's most recent flagship is the Mi 11 Ultra, which we reviewed earlier this year and found to be solid.
If you're a fan of Xiaomi, you may also want to check out our list of the best Xiaomi phones to check out in 2021.