Xiaomi working on a modular phone and an internal rotating pop-up camera



Xiaomi’s new patents don’t stop with this one. Last week the company was awarded two other smartphone patents as well.



An internal pop-up camera patent reveals the company is experimenting with a new front camera technology. According to LetsGoDigital , instead of the front camera popping up externally, the patent shows that the main rear camera will rotate and pop-up internally behind the screen.









The other new Xiaomi patent is for a dual sliding smartphone. This means that the screen of the device will be able to slide both upwards and downwards. Android Headlines Under-screen cameras have gotten many manufacturers interested this year, as plans of Samsung, Oppo and Vivo for such phones have previously leaked. The other new Xiaomi patent is for a dual sliding smartphone. This means that the screen of the device will be able to slide both upwards and downwards.reports, that the front camera will be housed on the top of the device behind the screen, and pop-up when you slide it. It is not yet clear what the bottom of the phone will reveal when slid out.





Samsung has recently patented a similar dual sliding concept , in which the bottom of the phone reveals a big speaker hidden behind the screen when it slides. If the patent is used, a Xiaomi future phone could have a similar design too.



Xiaomi has always been an opportunistic company. It’s well known for its crazy concepts that often materialize into prototypes, and sometimes even into production devices.