The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a tiny display in its camera bump

Also Read:



The beefed-up version of the phone, dubbed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, has leaked online in its full glory, and this phone sports a really unique feature. There’s a miniature display embedded in the camera bump on the back! A massive leak from The beefed-up version of the phone, dubbed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, has leaked online in its full glory, and this phone sports a really unique feature. There’s a miniature display embedded in the camera bump on the back! A massive leak from YouTube channel Tech Buff PH revealed almost everything about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.



Let’s start with the camera bump on the back - after all, it houses the aforementioned tiny display that you can use when taking a selfie with the main camera system. The humongous camera bump is also home to a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera with a periscope zoom lens.







Apparently, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 120x zoom capabilities, which means that the periscope lens probably can do 10x optical. The camera bump itself takes almost ¼ of the phone’s back, and the interesting secondary display is positioned on the right. Judging by the photos (the YouTube video was set to private shortly after the initial leakage), this tiny display mirrors the main screen.



