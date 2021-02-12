The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a tiny display in its camera bump
The beefed-up version of the phone, dubbed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, has leaked online in its full glory, and this phone sports a really unique feature. There’s a miniature display embedded in the camera bump on the back! A massive leak from YouTube channel Tech Buff PH revealed almost everything about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.
Let’s start with the camera bump on the back - after all, it houses the aforementioned tiny display that you can use when taking a selfie with the main camera system. The humongous camera bump is also home to a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera with a periscope zoom lens.
Apparently, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 120x zoom capabilities, which means that the periscope lens probably can do 10x optical. The camera bump itself takes almost ¼ of the phone’s back, and the interesting secondary display is positioned on the right. Judging by the photos (the YouTube video was set to private shortly after the initial leakage), this tiny display mirrors the main screen.
Now, normally when a manufacturer goes to such extremes, it’s to achieve an edge-to-edge main display experience, without notches or cutouts for the selfie camera. Strangely enough, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a punch-hole type selfie camera on the front. Nevertheless, we’ve seen even stranger things - like the wireless charging system that can charge your phone while you walk around the room.
Back to the Mi 11 Ultra and its specs. A 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED display at WQHD+ resolution is mentioned in the leak, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 5,000mAh battery, Harman/Kardon speakers, and 67W fast charging/17W wireless charging options. The price of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra remains unknown at the moment but you can expect a four-digit number easily.