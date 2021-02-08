The Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship launches worldwide, Snapdragon 888 and improved 108MP camera in tow

Beyond visuals, Xiaomi has reportedly given the Mi 11 a big boost for audio as well, touting dual, Harman Kardon-tuned speakers for "cinematic sound". There's no headphone jack, however (no surprise there).



5G is another feature fast becoming commonplace, and the Mi 11 includes enough 5G bands to take advantage of most major carrier’s networks. It’s unknown if Xiaomi will release a different variant for mmWave, though this seems unlikely.

Even further, Xiaomi is bucking the trend and including an outlet adapter in the box, unlike, well, you know who. The company did skip the charger in China by default, but it did also include one free of charge if requested, giving a lot more credibility to its environmental concerns claim. In the global market, not only is a 55W, fast charger included, but it’s of the gallium nitride (GaN) variety, boasting enhanced efficiency and a smaller size compared to conventional chargers with similar charging capabilities.The Mi 11 isn't the boundary-pushing device Xiaomi sometimes releases, but all in all, the company' latest flagship looks to be a value-packed device that manages to include all of the trendiest features of the current smartphone game. We’ll have to see if it can really challenge the likes of Samsung or OnePlus in real life, but on paper, the Mi 11 is a solid effort.