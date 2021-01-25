Check out this crazy Xiaomi phone with a vertically sliding display (3D renders)
The main purpose of the sliding display appears to be for it to hide the front-facing cameras, leaving the user with a truly bezel-less phone. According to the patent, the user will be able to voice-command the phone to get the display moving, in addition to using touch controls. Thanks to the screen being positioned with magnets, the phone should snap to either open or closed positions, with no in-betweens.
As mentioned earlier, this sliding main display wraps around the back of the phone. In the patent, it's shown to cover almost the entire back side, leaving just enough space for a main camera module. A second variant in the patent describes a similar concept, but with a screen that slides sideways, instead of vertically, again wrapping around the phone and covering some of its back side.
In related news, Xiaomi recently got blacklisted by the U.S. administration, joining the likes of Huawei, which leaves the Chinese company's future on the American market uncertain.