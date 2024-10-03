Subscribe to access exclusive content
Xiaomi is what Google can no longer be: Superb Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro might be the “Pixels” you need

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
When Google began its aggressive campaign against the big dogs (Apple and Samsung) with the launch of the 2021 Pixel 6 series, I predicted that the successors to the $600/€600 Pixel 6 and $900/€900 Pixel 6 Pro won’t be as affordable for too long.

Not to toot my own horn, but in 2024, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro start at $800, going up to $1,200 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. These prices seem even higher in the EU - starting at €900 and going up to €1,300.

Long story short, what this means is that Google has firmly left the aggressive pricing in the past and now directly competes with Samsung and Apple - regardless if you’re in the US, the EU, or the UK.

And while there are few alternatives to Apple and Samsung flagships in the US, that’s not the case in other markets.

Which is where the new Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro come into the picture - if you live in Europe or the UK (amongst other places).

Xiaomi has firmly taken over Google’s role as the best-value Apple and Samsung alternative in Europe and the UK



Martin Filipov Mobile Tech Editorial Content Creator
Martin, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, brings a unique blend of humor and insight to his work. His fascination with smartphones began with a Galaxy Young and evolved through a series of trades and upgrades, making him a self-proclaimed smartphone nerd. Martin's content often combines current analysis of market trends with historical references and future predictions. Whether it's a deep dive into technical issues or a first-person commentary on industry events, Martin's articles are designed to inform and engage. His critical perspective is driven by genuine curiosity and a desire to keep readers informed, not by any corporate sponsorship.

